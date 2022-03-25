Dawood Lawrencepur : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited
March 25, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
St ock Exchange Road Karachi
Subj ect: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations
Dear Si r,
We hav e to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/ CEO/ Executiv es / their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:
March 25, 2022
BUY
59,800
200/-
CDC
NDM
We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted t he no n-co mpliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No . 5 .6.4 of PSX Regulations and confirm the sa me to the Exchange.
W e further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.
Thanking you,
Your s faithfully,
6~
lmran Chagani Company Secretary
Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Dawood Center, M .T. Khan Road, Karachi - 75530, Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 3563 2200-09 Fax: +92 21 3563 3970
Regional Office: 3rd Floor, Asia House, 19-C/D, L Block, Gulberg Ill, Main Ferozpur Road, Lahore - 54660, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 3586 l 050-53
Regional Office: Suit# 316, 3rd Floor, Emirates Tower, F-7 Markaz, Islamabad - 44000, Pakistan. Tel: +92 51 2099250-51
UAN: 111 736 611 Website : www.dawoodlawrencepur.com Email: info.reon@dawoodhercules.com