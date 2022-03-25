Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dawood Lawrencepur Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLL   PK0001201018

DAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR LIMITED

(DLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dawood Lawrencepur : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

March 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

St ock Exchange Road Karachi

Subj ect: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Si r,

We hav e to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/ CEO/ Executiv es / their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

  • 1 Patek (Private) Limited (A ss ociated Company)

    March 22, 2022

    BUY

    25,000

    200/-

    CD C

    NDM

  • 2 Patek (Private) Limited (Associated Company)

March 25, 2022

BUY

59,800

200/-

CDC

NDM

We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted t he no n-co mpliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No . 5 .6.4 of PSX Regulations and confirm the sa me to the Exchange.

W e further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Thanking you,

Your s faithfully,

6~

lmran Chagani Company Secretary

Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Dawood Center, M .T. Khan Road, Karachi - 75530, Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 3563 2200-09 Fax: +92 21 3563 3970

Regional Office: 3rd Floor, Asia House, 19-C/D, L Block, Gulberg Ill, Main Ferozpur Road, Lahore - 54660, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 3586 l 050-53

Regional Office: Suit# 316, 3rd Floor, Emirates Tower, F-7 Markaz, Islamabad - 44000, Pakistan. Tel: +92 51 2099250-51

UAN: 111 736 611 Website : www.dawoodlawrencepur.com Email: info.reon@dawoodhercules.com

Disclaimer

Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR LIMITED
05:46aDAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Co..
PU
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Announces Resignation of Shahzada Dawood as Director
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Approves Interim Cash Dividend for the Half-Year Ended June ..
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2020Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 627 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2020 1 509 M 8,32 M 8,32 M
Net Debt 2020 9 576 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 11 486 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart DAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mujtaba Haider Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Saad Faridi Chief Financial Officer
Shahid Hamid Pracha Chairman
Shafiq Ahmed Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sabrina Dawood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAWOOD LAWRENCEPUR LIMITED-2.51%63
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.1.74%23 544
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-11.23%16 537
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.9.01%7 499
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-19.71%5 964