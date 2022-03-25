Dawood Lawrencepur : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited

March 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

St ock Exchange Road Karachi

Subj ect: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Si r,

We hav e to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/ CEO/ Executiv es / their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

1 Patek (Private) Limited (A ss ociated Company) March 22, 2022 BUY 25,000 200/- CD C NDM

2 Patek (Private) Limited (Associated Company)

March 25, 2022

BUY

59,800

200/-

CDC

NDM

We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted t he no n-co mpliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No . 5 .6.4 of PSX Regulations and confirm the sa me to the Exchange.

W e further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Thanking you,

Your s faithfully,

6~

lmran Chagani Company Secretary

Head Office/Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Dawood Center, M .T. Khan Road, Karachi - 75530, Pakistan. Tel: +92 21 3563 2200-09 Fax: +92 21 3563 3970

Regional Office: 3rd Floor, Asia House, 19-C/D, L Block, Gulberg Ill, Main Ferozpur Road, Lahore - 54660, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 3586 l 050-53

Regional Office: Suit# 316, 3rd Floor, Emirates Tower, F-7 Markaz, Islamabad - 44000, Pakistan. Tel: +92 51 2099250-51

UAN: 111 736 611 Website : www.dawoodlawrencepur.com Email: info.reon@dawoodhercules.com