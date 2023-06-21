Dawood Lawrencepur : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

6. Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot

The members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's registered address, 3rd Floor, Dawood Centre M. T. Khan Road Karachi, or email at company.secretary@dawoodhercules.comone day before the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 12, 2023, during working hours. The signature on the ballot paper shall match with the signature on CNIC.

For the convenience of the members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.dawoodlawrencepur.comfor download.

INFORMATION ABOUT SCRUTINIZER

With reference to the Regulations 4(4) and 11 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, below is the information regarding the Scrutinizer for the purpose of upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (the Company) to be held on July 13, 2023.