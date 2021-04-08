Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dawson Geophysical Company    DWSN

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

(DWSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dawson Geophysical : Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

04/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIDLAND, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (the 'Company') announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a Rights Plan designed to protect Company shareholders from coercive or unfair takeover techniques and to help ensure that the Company's shareholders are not deprived of the opportunity to realize the full and fair value of their investment, particularly given current market conditions. The Rights Plan is not designed to prevent any action that the Board of Directors determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Rights Plan, dated as of April 8, 2021, has a limited duration and will expire on April 7, 2022, but the Board of Directors may consider early termination. Terms of the Rights Plan provide for a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock to holders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. The Rights Plan would be triggered if an acquiring party accumulates 10% (or 15% in the case of eligible passive investors) or more of the Company's common stock and would entitle holders of the rights (other than the person or persons that trigger the Rights Plan) to purchase the Company's stock at a 50% discount or the Company may exchange each right for one share of common stock or equivalent. The rights will expire on April 7, 2022.

Specific details of the new Rights Plan will be described in a current report to be filed by the Company on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Dawson Geophysical Company

Dawson Geophysical Company is the leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental U.S. and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. These risks include, but are not limited to, dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees and remote work arrangements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; and disruptions in the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on March 16, 2021 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dawson-geophysical-adopts-shareholder-rights-plan-301265487.html

SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company

Stephen C. Jumper, CEO and President, James K. Brata, Chief Financial Officer, (800) 332-9766, www.dawson3d.com, Dawson Geophysical Company, 508 W. Wall, Suite 800, Midland, TX 79701

Disclaimer

Dawson Geophysical Company published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
05:34pDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL  : Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
PU
05:20pDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Mo..
AQ
04/05DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/11DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL  : Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Drops
MT
03/11DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
03/11DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL  : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
PU
03/11DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL  : Earnings Flash (DWSN) DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY Reports Q..
MT
02/26DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 57,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dawson Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen C. Jumper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Kevin Brata CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Walter Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Philip D. Lathram Vice President-Information Technology
C. Ray Tobias Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY15.57%58
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.29%38 243
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.33%19 034
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.78%16 423
TENARIS S.A.43.75%13 369
NOV INC.-0.87%5 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ