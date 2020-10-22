Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dawson Geophysical Company    DWSN

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

(DWSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dawson Geophysical : to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) announced today that it plans to publicly release preliminary and unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company's third quarter of 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020. An investor conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.




Date:


Thursday, October 29, 2020



Time:


10:00 AM ET

9:00 AM CT

8:00 AM MT

7:00 AM PT



Call:


1-800-239-9838 (US) and 1-323-794-2551 (Toll/International)



Internet:


Live and rebroadcast over the internet, log onto http://www.dawson3d.com



Replay:


Available until Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free) and 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International), Passcode 7730230, and available until November 29, 2020 on the Company's web site at http://www.dawson3d.com

About Dawson Geophysical Company

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of U.S. onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. These risks include, but are not limited to, dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees and remote work arrangements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; and disruptions in the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on March 6, 2020 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dawson-geophysical-to-issue-third-quarter-2020-results-and-hold-investor-conference-call-301157778.html

SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company

Stephen C. Jumper, CEO and President, James K. Brata, Chief Financial Officer, (800) 332-9766

Disclaimer

Dawson Geophysical Company published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
06:10aDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investor Confe..
PU
06:06aDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06:01aDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investor Confe..
PR
09/30DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
08/04DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/30DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/23DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/23DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL : to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investor Conf..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 M - -
Net income 2019 -15,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 17,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 47,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dawson Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen C. Jumper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
C. Ray Tobias Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Brata CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Walter Thomas Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Philip D. Lathram Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-14.58%48
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-62.66%21 562
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.22%11 192
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-45.22%8 946
TENARIS S.A.-55.45%6 252
DIALOG GROUP7.83%5 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group