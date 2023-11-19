Certain Common Stock of Daxor Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023.

Certain Common Stock of Daxor Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 22-MAY-2023 to 19-NOV-2023.



Details:

The Company and its directors and officers entered into customary ?lock-up? agreements in favor of the underwriter pursuant to which such persons shall agree, for a period of 90 days after this offering is completed that they shall neither offer, issue, sell, contract to sell, encumber, grant any option for the sale of or otherwise dispose of any securities of the company without the underwriter?s prior written consent. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, for a period of 180 days after this offering is completed, we have agreed not to issue, enter into any agreement to issue or announce the issuance or proposed issuance of any shares of Common Stock or common stock equivalents.