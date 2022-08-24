Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Daxor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXR   US2394671034

DAXOR CORPORATION

(DXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daxor Corporation to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

08/24/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Conference Call to be held on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Oak Ridge, TN, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, will report financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

President and CEO President Michael Feldschuh and CFO Robert Michel will also host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and- answer session. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to the following email address: info@daxor.com.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-877-317-6789. International callers may dial in at 1-412-317-6789. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Daxor Corporation conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ve5IU0T5

The webcast replay will be available until November 25, 2022, and can be accessed through the above link or on the Company’s website at Daxor.com.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
1-516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,28 M - -
Net income 2021 4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,74 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,9 M 53,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 187x
EV / Sales 2021 177x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart DAXOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daxor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,34 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Feldschuh Chairman, President, CEO & EVP
Robert J. Michel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Feldschuh Chief Scientific Officer & Director
James A. Lombard Independent Director
Edward S. Feuer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAXOR CORPORATION18.21%54
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.48%10 230
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.58%6 220
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.95%4 188
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 156
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.96%3 815