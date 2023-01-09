Advanced search
    DAWN   US23954D1090

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DAWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
21.84 USD   +2.32%
Day One Biopharma Shares Rise 13% After Positive Topline Results for Tovorafenib

01/09/2023 | 01:01pm EST
By Chris Wack


Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares were up 13% to $24.11 after the company said it saw positive topline results from an ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the investigational agent tovorafenib.

The stock is up 24% in the past three months.

Tovorafenib would be used as a monotherapy in recurrent or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma, the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children and for which there is no standard of care.

The biopharmaceutical company said additional data will be submitted for presentation in the second quarter of 2023.

The trial included 69 patients, with a 64% overall response rate, and 91% clinical benefit rate. About 4% confirmed complete responses, and 59% had partial responses.

Safety data indicated monotherapy tovorafenib to be generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects reported related to tovorafenib were change in hair color, increased creatine phosphokinase, anemia, fatigue and maculopapular rash.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Day One stock to $62 from $45 a share, while maintaining its Buy rating.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1301ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 570 M 1 570 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 958x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 70,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,34 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Bender President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles N. York Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Garry Allen Nicholson Chairman
Samuel Blackman Chief Medical Officer
Mike Pregih Chief Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.84%1 570
MODERNA, INC.0.41%69 287
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.23%38 144
LONZA GROUP AG1.06%36 497
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.32%27 681
SEAGEN INC.5.96%25 282