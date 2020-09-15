Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Daya Materials    DAYA   MYQ0091OO007

DAYA MATERIALS

(DAYA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : OTHERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

DMB - Daya Materials Bhd published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DAYA MATERIALS
05:47aPRACTICE NOTE 17 / GUIDANCE NOTE 3 : Others
PU
2017DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : New Year – 2017
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : New issue of securities (chapter 6 of listing requiremen..
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Others
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Others
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Multiple proposals
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Multiple proposals
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Dealings in listed securities (chapter 14 of listing req..
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Memorandum of understanding
PU
2014DAYA MATERIALS BERHAD : Dealings in listed securities (chapter 14 of listing req..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 138 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net income 2020 -32,5 M -7,86 M -7,86 M
Net Debt 2020 145 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 7,40 M 7,42 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart DAYA MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Daya Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shamsul bin Saad Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Thean Shiang Lim Executive Chairman
Sze Yeen Lee Group Chief Operating Officer
Pratheb Balan Group Manager-Information Technology
Aminuddin bin Mohammed Arif Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAYA MATERIALS200.00%7
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-55.15%24 805
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-41.44%12 536
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-42.92%9 156
DIALOG GROUP6.67%4 954
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.89%4 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group