Dayang Bhd : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd

08/04/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
Announcements

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN BHD
Address Tingkat 7, Bangunan Setia 1,
15 Lorong Dungun,
Bukit Damansara,
Kuala Lumpur
50490 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 201801045610 (1307642-V)
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 30 Jul 2021

295,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN BHD (2)-IC
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 93,254,896
Direct (%) 8.055
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 93,254,896
Date of notice 02 Aug 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 04 Aug 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name DAYANG
Date Announced 04 Aug 2021
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-04082021-00025

Disclaimer

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
