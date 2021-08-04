Dayang Bhd : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd

Announcements
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN BHD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 7, Bangunan Setia 1,
15 Lorong Dungun,
Bukit Damansara,
Kuala Lumpur
50490 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
201801045610 (1307642-V)
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
30 Jul 2021
|
295,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN BHD (2)-IC
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
93,254,896
|
Direct (%)
|
8.055
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
93,254,896
|
Date of notice
|
02 Aug 2021
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
04 Aug 2021
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
DAYANG
|
Date Announced
|
04 Aug 2021
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-04082021-00025
