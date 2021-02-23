Dayang Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020

Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020 Quarter 4 Qtr Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2020 The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 158,225 285,020 731,442 1,046,183 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,325 119,720 87,748 329,462 3 Profit/(loss) for the period -6,011 77,214 33,736 221,854 4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 13,166 78,225 57,586 230,946 5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) 1.24 7.99 5.43 23.83 6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 1.4100 1.3500

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.

Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit Malaysia Ringgit Sen United States Dollar Cent United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD Stock Name DAYANG Date Announced 24 Feb 2021 Category Financial Results Reference Number FRA-19012021-00001

