DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BHD

DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BHD

(DAYANG)
Dayang Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020

02/23/2021 | 07:00pm EDT
Announcements
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 4 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2020
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

158,225

285,020

731,442

1,046,183

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

1,325

119,720

87,748

329,462

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

-6,011

77,214

33,736

221,854

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

13,166

78,225

57,586

230,946

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

1.24

7.99

5.43

23.83

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

1.4100

1.3500

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name DAYANG
Date Announced 24 Feb 2021
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-19012021-00001

Attachments

  1. DAYANG_-_Q4_2020.pdf (Size: 1,017,558 bytes)

Disclaimer

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 819 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2020 95,7 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2020 406 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 430 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yusof bin Ahmad Shahruddin Managing Director & Executive Director
Hasmi bin Hasnan Executive Chairman
Gudan bin Kab Independent Non-Executive Director
Ek Chong Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Ali bin Adai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BHD29.66%442
WORLEY LIMITED-3.92%4 435
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.8.24%3 387
SUBSEA 7 S.A.8.40%3 344
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.23.76%2 106
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA9.53%2 008
