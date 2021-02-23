Dayang Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020
Announcements
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2020
Quarter
4 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
31 Dec 2020
The figures
have not been audited
Currency:
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
158,225
285,020
731,442
1,046,183
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,325
119,720
87,748
329,462
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
-6,011
77,214
33,736
221,854
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
13,166
78,225
57,586
230,946
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
1.24
7.99
5.43
23.83
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
1.4100
1.3500
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
DAYANG
Date Announced
24 Feb 2021
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-19012021-00001
Attachments
DAYANG_-_Q4_2020.pdf (Size: 1,017,558 bytes)
Disclaimer
Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
819 M
199 M
199 M
Net income 2020
95,7 M
23,2 M
23,2 M
Net Debt 2020
406 M
98,5 M
98,5 M
P/E ratio 2020
16,5x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
1 771 M
430 M
430 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,66x
EV / Sales 2021
2,03x
Nbr of Employees
2 500
Free-Float
37,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
1,46 MYR
Last Close Price
1,53 MYR
Spread / Highest target
11,1%
Spread / Average Target
-4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target
-21,6%
