Daybreak Oil and Gas : Completes its Acquisition of Reabold California LLC - Form 8-K

Daybreak Completes its Acquisition of Reabold California LLC

SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington, May 26, 2022--Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC PINK: DBRM) ("Daybreak" or the "Company"), a Washington corporation, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Reabold California LLC. Reabold California is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daybreak.

James F. Westmoreland, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to add Reabold California LLC into our portfolio of oil and gas properties. Daybreak now owns approximately 1.1 million barrels of proved oil reserves from 35 wells worth approximately $23 million dollars with significant development potential. We are now producing approximately 75 barrels of oil per day and we expect to increase that significantly over the summer through development drilling and selective workovers on our existing acreage."

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. is an independent crude oil and natural gas company currently engaged in the exploration, development and production of onshore crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company currently operates in California's Kern, Contra Costa, and Monterrey counties. The Company also owns a 3-D seismic survey in an oil producing area in Montcalm County, Michigan. Daybreak seeks shallow oil opportunities in and around its operating areas in California, as well as other known oil producing regions in the United States. The Company is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington with an operations office in Friendswood, Texas.

