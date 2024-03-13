Dayforce, Inc.

3311 East Old Shakopee Road

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55425

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Dayforce, Inc. ("Dayforce") at:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT")

Location: Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DAY2024

Once again, we are holding our Annual Meeting virtually by means of a live webcast in order to make the meeting conveniently accessible to all of our stockholders, who will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions remotely via the Internet. If you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please note the log-in procedures described under "Admission" on page 66 of the proxy statement. There are three items of business for the Annual Meeting:

Items of Business

To elect nine (9) persons named in the accompanying proxy statement to serve as directors for a one-year term; To approve, by an advisory vote, the compensation of our named executive officers; and To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2024.

In addition, Dayforce will consider any other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment, continuation, or postponement thereof.

Your Vote is Very Important

On or about March 12, 2024, Dayforce mailed or made available to its stockholders proxy materials, including the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"), its Annual Report which includes its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report"), and form of proxy or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. These proxy materials can be accessed directly at proxyvote.com.

If you were a stockholder at the close of business on March 4, 2024 (the "Record Date"), you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please be assured that your vote is very important to us. We urge you to participate in the election of our directors and in deciding the other items on the agenda for the meeting.

If you have any questions regarding this information or the proxy materials, please contact Dayforce's Corporate Secretary at stockholders@dayforce.com.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

William E. McDonald

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Minneapolis, Minnesota

March 12, 2024

This Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and Form of Proxy are being distributed and made available on or about March 12, 2024.

Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 26, 2024. The Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report are available electronically on the "Investor Relations" page of Dayforce's website located at www.dayforce.com and at proxyvote.com.