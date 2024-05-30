Single platform for pay and time streamlines payroll, drives efficiency, and strengthens compliance

MINNEAPOLIS and SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the introduction of its industry-leading payroll capabilities to the Singapore market with the launch of Dayforce Payroll for Singapore.



Today’s announcement will enable Dayforce to better serve its customers operating in Singapore and across Asia, while representing a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. This is critical as leaders currently face a complexity crisis marked by a new, boundless workforce that’s increasingly fluid, borderless, and always on.

Globally recognized as a centre for digital innovation, Singapore is home to many regional headquarters for multinational organisations, including Dayforce. With over two decades of payroll experience throughout Asia, Dayforce drives simplicity at scale by helping organisations access their global payroll data through one system, including country-specific details down to the employee level.

"This marks a key expansion step in our growth strategy for Asia Pacific and Japan, reflecting our deep commitment to the region,” said Brian Donn, Managing Director for APJ, Dayforce, Inc. “With its unique position as both an Asian and global tech hub, Singapore is a critical location to help us serve our customers, both globally and regionally, and solidify Dayforce as a market leader."

In Singapore, Dayforce has tailored its offering to help support compliance with local statutory requirements while delivering a seamless experience for customers and their employees. Key features include:

A single system for HR, pay, time, talent, and analytics that simplifies complexity and delivers value.

A flexible continuous calculation rules engine for pay and time that provides greater accuracy and efficiency for organisations, particularly beneficial for manufacturing, retail, and professional services sectors.

Comprehensive payroll and regulatory compliance support for local and multinational organisations in accordance with local legislative requirements.

Personalised user experience for regional workforces with support for over 25 languages, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Solutions for managed payroll services that help organisations reduce the risks and costs associated with payroll staff turnover.



Dayforce is a recognised global leader in payroll allowing customers to streamline and scale with ease in more than 160 countries with a single user experience, configurable, flexible rules engine paired with local expertise to help customers stay compliant.

“Bringing Dayforce Payroll to Singapore sets a new standard for success in payroll management, not only across the country but across the region,” said Rob Squires, Vice President and Head of Sales, Asia and Japan, Dayforce, Inc. “In an era of evolving compliance and regulatory requirements, organisations – including multinationals – can achieve a competitive advantage by adopting our advanced payroll and time solution that enables them to run payroll at scale, while minimising risk and protecting the bottom line.”

Dayforce will showcase innovations centred around the company’s brand promise to make work life better and ignite the power of the entire Dayforce community from November 11 to 14, 2024, at its annual customer conference, Dayforce Discover, in Las Vegas. Learn more and register: www.dayforcediscover.com/asia

Additional information:

The essential guide to payroll in Singapore

Navigating your organisation’s unique path to global HR and payroll

The hidden cost of your fragmented approach to global payroll



