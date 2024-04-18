Dayforce assessed for vision and capability, market impact

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced it has been named a Leader in the People Analytics Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group.



Dayforce was evaluated by Everest Group using PEAK Matrix, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s ability to deliver products successfully and the impact it creates in the market.

“In today’s boundless workforce, successfully managing the growing complexities of the modern workforce requires technology that augments and revolutionizes the way we work. Leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning now must be treated as foundational to an organization's operational efficiency and readiness for the future,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “Dayforce stands out because these core platform components are integral to our unified and secure data model, modern user experience, and data-driven approach to intelligence. Being recognized by Everest Group as a leader in people analytics underscores our commitment to consistently deliver quantifiable value to our customers.”

As an all-in-one solution for HR, talent, payroll, workforce management, and more, Dayforce is a global people platform serving companies of all sizes across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region. Dayforce provides a single source of truth for people data that helps organizations gain a deeper understanding of their business. With powerful pre-built, configurable dashboards, reports, and KPIs, organizations can uncover hidden insights about their workforce in real time. Leaders around the world leverage Dayforce People Analytics to help manage strategic initiatives tied to hiring, DEI, operational costs, and workplace energy.

Additional information

Read the full People Analytics Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 here

Register for the company’s annual customer conference, Dayforce Discover , taking place in Las Vegas from November 11 to 14, 2024

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

