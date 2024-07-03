MINNEAPOLIS and LONDON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that WHSmith, a leading global retailer for news, books, and convenience, has expanded its use of the Dayforce platform. WHSmith has implemented HR, Managed Pay, Advanced Scheduling, Performance Management, Succession Planning, and Analytics in the UK, and will add Compensation, Recruiting, and Onboarding later this year. WHSmith initially selected Dayforce for Time and Attendance in 2017.



Backed by a single data architecture, Dayforce is designed to deliver simplicity at scale – while helping organisations optimise the potential of the boundless workforce. With Dayforce, WHSmith will drive efficiencies and enhanced accuracy by consolidating its people management and payroll systems in more than 500 stores across the UK. Dayforce will help WHSmith translate its people data into actionable insights, strengthen compliance, and improve employee experiences.

“Data is the driving force behind our business, and working with Dayforce allows us to gather and analyse real-time information to improve our strategic decision-making,” said Helen Webb, Chief People Officer, WHSmith. "It has also improved the experience for our colleagues, the vast majority who work in stores, who can access payslips, check their schedules, or book a holiday from their mobile device, without having to log in to multiple systems."

“Dayforce drives quantifiable value for our customers, and they are increasingly choosing our single, full-suite platform to deliver simplicity at scale for large enterprise organisations,” said Steve Holdridge, President, Dayforce, Inc. “We’re honoured that an historic brand like WHSmith trusts us to unlock the full potential of their workforce and make work life better for their thousands of employees.”

