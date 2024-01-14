67,680,000 Ordinary Shares of Daythree Digital Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JAN-2024.

Details:

In accordance with Rule 3.19(1) of the Listing Requirements, a moratorium will be imposed on the sale, transfer or assignment of those Shares held by the Specified Shareholders namely Dayspring Capital and Cloud Marshal as follows: (a) The moratorium applies to the entire shareholdings of the Specified Shareholders for a period of 6 months from the date of the admission to the ACE Market (?First 6- Month Moratorium?); (b) Upon expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, the Company must ensure that the Specified Shareholders? aggregate shareholdings amounting to at least 45.0% of the total number of issued ordinary shares remain under moratorium for another period of 6 months (?Second 6-Month Moratorium?); and (c) On the expiry of the Second 6-Month Moratorium, the Specified Shareholders may sell, transfer or assign up to a maximum of 1/3 per annum (on a straight line basis) of those Shares held under moratorium.