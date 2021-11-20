Ferrari roars out with high octane Daytona SP3 for its Icona fans

Log in
    7228   JP3548650005

DAYTONA CORPORATION

(7228)
All news about DAYTONA CORPORATION
2018Daytona Corporation cancelled the acquisition of Plus Co., Ltd. from Kana Nakaguchi.
CI
2017Daytona Corporation completed the acquisition of Dirt Freak Co.,Ltd. from DirtFreak HD ..
CI
2017Daytona Corporation concluded a share transfer contract to acquire Plus Co., Ltd. from ..
CI
2017Daytona Corporation concluded a share transfer contract to acquire 33.3% stake in Dirt ..
CI
2017K.K. ABE cancelled the acquisition of an additional 24.47% stake in Daytona Corporation..
CI
2016K.K. ABE agreed to acquire an additional 24.47% stake in Daytona Corporation from Hisao..
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 9 910 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2020 811 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
Net Debt 2020 414 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,21x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 9 493 M 83,4 M 83,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Tetsuji Oda President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Suzuki Chairman
Yasuhiko Sugimura Director & Manager-Administration
Tadashi Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Tomoyoshi Banba Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAYTONA CORPORATION96.79%83
DENSO CORPORATION47.23%60 971
APTIV PLC35.13%47 627
CUMMINS INC.-1.41%32 023
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.45%25 838
CONTINENTAL AG-1.84%23 965