MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  DB Financial Investment Co., Ltd.

DB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

(A016610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail demand for BTS' label shares strong but falls short of expectations

10/05/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya

SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label for K-pop sensation BTS, saw robust but not spectacular demand in the first of two days of share offerings for retail investors, with sentiment hurt by increasing talk that the band's members may have to complete military service.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 or above are obliged at some point to serve in the military for about 20 months.

But there has also been discussion within parliament that the band, which has just become the first South Korean group to reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with the song "Dynamite", could be granted an exemption as it has successfully promoted the country's image abroad.

Individual investors on Monday submitted orders for 89.6 times the amount of stock made available to them worth some 8.6 trillion won ($7.4 billion), said lead arranger NH Investment & Securities.

That is about half the value of bids made on a record first day of retail bids in the recent listing for South Korean game developer Kakao Games.

"Demand is very strong, its just not as earth shattering as some had expected," said Hwang Hyun-jun, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

With plenty of liquidity in the market, some analysts had predicted gross bids from retail investors could hit 100 trillion won ($85 billion).

Offering about 20% of the company in its IPO, Big Hit Entertainment, led by CEO Bang Si-hyuk, is set to raise 962.6 billion won ($830 million). In the institutional portion of the offer, investors expressed interest in more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer.

The label is due to make its market debut on Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Cynthia Kim

Financials
Sales 2019 861 B 742 M 742 M
Net income 2019 48 539 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net cash 2019 1 424 B 1 227 M 1 227 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,61x
Yield 2019 5,90%
Capitalization 163 B 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart DB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DB Financial Investment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Jong Koh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ki-Ho Park Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Won-Wu Lee Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Gun-Sup Kim Independent Director
Ho-Shik Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD.-6.85%138
MORGAN STANLEY-6.16%75 637
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.06%71 719
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.70%52 153
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.61.01%48 611
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-20.79%48 543
