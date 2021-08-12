DB Insurance : 2021.2Q IR Report
Key Performance Indicators
2021. 2Q
Financial Highlight
Financial Performance
Income Statement & Premiums
Efficiency
Long-Term & Auto
- Long-Term 1
- Long-Term 2
- Auto
Asset Management & ALM
- Asset Portfolio
- Investment Income
- Loan Portfolio
- ALM
Capitalization
Appendix
- Shareholder's Equity
- Dividend Payout
- Overseas Investment
- Maturity Schedule
- Exposure to Affiliates
Direct Premium Written
G/R
5.2
2.3
0.7
4.6
8.0
(%)
(KRW bn)
14,070
13,027
12,092
12,368
12,449
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Total Asset
G/R
11.9
9.3
6.3
9.8
7.9
(%)
(KRW bn)
43,667
47,124
Financial Highlight
Net Income
G/R
13.9
32.3
-17.2
-27.6
34.7
(%)
(KRW bn)
622
470
515
502
373
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Shareholders' Equity
G/R
7.6
11.4
11.2
16.5
6.0
(%)
(KRW bn)
5,721
6,064
4,911
* As of Dec.'21
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
* As of Dec.'21
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2
Performance Overview
(KRW bn, %, %p)
2020
2Q
1Q~2Q
2020
2021
Gap 2020
2021
Gap
Direct
14,070
3,537
3,792
255
6,904
7,433
529
Premiums
Written
(G/R)
8.0
8.9
7.2
8.1
7.7
Net
13,035
3,256
3,479
223
6,387
6,841
454
Premiums
Written
(G/R)
7.6
7.8
6.8
7.4
7.1
Net
12,671
3,119
3,396
277
6,179
6,712
533
Premiums
Earned
Income Statement & Premiums
Direct Premiums Written
(KRWbn,%)
2020
2Q
1Q~2Q
M/S
2020
2021
G/R
2020
2021
G/R
Auto
4,068
20.7
1,030
1,090
5.8
1,968
2,129
8.2
Long-
8,718
15.0
2,164
2,298
6.2
4,308
4,559
5.8
Term
Commer
1,284
15.7
342
404
18.1
628
745
18.6
cial
Total
14,070
16.4
3,537
3,792
7.2
6,904
7,433
7.7
* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products
Percentage by Business Line
(G/R)
6.7
6.1
8.9
5.9
8.6
Loss Ratio
83.9
82.3
80.6
-1.7
83.5
81.2
-2.3
Expense
20.8
20.4
19.6
-0.8
20.2
20.3
0.1
Ratio
U/W Income
-590
-84
-6
78
-230
-103
127
Investment
1,274
374
327
-47
699
690
-9
Income
Invt.
3.41
3.96
3.30
-0.66
3.74
3.51
-0.23
Yield
Net Income
502
212
235
23
349
426
77
Auto
28.6
61.3
Long-Term
* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products
Efficiency
Loss & Expense Ratio
(%)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2Q
1Q~2Q
2020
2021
2020
2021
Gap
Gap
Auto
80.6
87.2
91.6
84.4
81.9
76.2
-5.7
83.2
78.2
-5.0
Long-Term
84.2
83.1
85.6
84.9
83.9
84.7
0.8
84.8
84.6
-0.2
Loss
Risk
83.5
83.4
92.7
92.9
90.4
94.4
4.0
92.7
94.5
1.8
Ratio
Commercial
64.3
67.5
69.8
70.7
65.8
59.6
-6.2
69.6
60.8
-8.8
Total
82.3
83.4
86.3
83.9
82.3
80.6
-1.7
83.5
81.2
-2.3
Auto
18.3
17.1
17.0
15.9
16.3
14.8
-1.5
16.2
15.2
-1.0
Expense
Long-Term
18.9
20.0
22.0
22.4
21.9
21.2
-0.7
21.6
22.2
0.6
Ratio
Commercial
28.7
24.3
25.8
25.2
22.8
24.4
1.6
23.9
24.0
0.1
Total
19.2
19.5
20.9
20.8
20.4
19.6
-0.8
20.2
20.3
0.1
Combined Ratio
101.5
102.8
107.2
104.7
102.7
100.2
-2.5
103.7
101.5
-2.2
* Long-term risk loss ratio includes IBNR reserve, excluding claim adjustment fees
