Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. DB Insurance Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005830   KR7005830005

DB INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(A005830)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/11
58300 KRW   +2.10%
02:51aDB INSURANCE : 2021.2Q IR Report
PU
07/23DB INSURANCE : 2020 Annual Governance & Compensation Report
PU
06/22S.Korea's major insurers say will stop underwriting new coal power
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DB Insurance : 2021.2Q IR Report

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key Performance Indicators

2021. 2Q

Home Page : http://ir.idbins.com

Table of Contents

Financial Highlight

----- 2

Financial Performance

----- 3

  • Income Statement & Premiums
  • Efficiency

Long-Term & Auto

----- 5

- Long-Term 1

- Long-Term 2

- Auto

Asset Management & ALM

----- 8

- Asset Portfolio

- Investment Income

- Loan Portfolio

- ALM

Capitalization

----- 12

Appendix

----- 14

- Shareholder's Equity

- Dividend Payout

- Overseas Investment

- Maturity Schedule

- Exposure to Affiliates

Direct Premium Written

G/R

5.2

2.3

0.7

4.6

8.0

(%)

(KRW bn)

14,070

13,027

12,092

12,368

12,449

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total Asset

G/R

11.9

9.3

6.3

9.8

7.9

(%)

(KRW bn)

43,667

47,124

34,209

37,404

39,776

Financial Highlight

Net Income

G/R

13.9

32.3

-17.2

-27.6

34.7

(%)

(KRW bn)

622

470

515

502

373

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Shareholders' Equity

G/R

7.6

11.4

11.2

16.5

6.0

(%)

(KRW bn)

5,721

6,064

4,911

3,964

4,416

* As of Dec.'21 2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

* As of Dec.'21 2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2

Performance Overview

(KRW bn, %, %p)

2020

2Q

1Q~2Q

2020

2021

Gap 2020

2021

Gap

Direct

14,070

3,537

3,792

255

6,904

7,433

529

Premiums

Written

(G/R)

8.0

8.9

7.2

8.1

7.7

Net

13,035

3,256

3,479

223

6,387

6,841

454

Premiums

Written

(G/R)

7.6

7.8

6.8

7.4

7.1

Net

12,671

3,119

3,396

277

6,179

6,712

533

Premiums

Earned

Income Statement & Premiums

Direct Premiums Written

(KRWbn,%)

2020

2Q

1Q~2Q

M/S

2020

2021

G/R

2020

2021

G/R

Auto

4,068

20.7

1,030

1,090

5.8

1,968

2,129

8.2

Long-

8,718

15.0

2,164

2,298

6.2

4,308

4,559

5.8

Term

Commer

1,284

15.7

342

404

18.1

628

745

18.6

cial

Total

14,070

16.4

3,537

3,792

7.2

6,904

7,433

7.7

* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products

Percentage by Business Line

(G/R)

6.7

6.1

8.9

5.9

8.6

Loss Ratio

83.9

82.3

80.6

-1.7

83.5

81.2

-2.3

Expense

20.8

20.4

19.6

-0.8

20.2

20.3

0.1

Ratio

(%)

Commercial

10.0

(As of Jun.'21)

U/W Income

-590

-84

-6

78

-230

-103

127

Investment

1,274

374

327

-47

699

690

-9

Income

Invt.

3.41

3.96

3.30

-0.66

3.74

3.51

-0.23

Yield

Net Income

502

212

235

23

349

426

77

Auto 28.6

61.3

Long-Term

* Long-Term : Includes lump-sum payment products

3

Efficiency

Loss & Expense Ratio

(%)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2Q

1Q~2Q

2020

2021

2020

2021

Gap

Gap

Auto

80.6

87.2

91.6

84.4

81.9

76.2

-5.7

83.2

78.2

-5.0

Long-Term

84.2

83.1

85.6

84.9

83.9

84.7

0.8

84.8

84.6

-0.2

Loss

Risk

83.5

83.4

92.7

92.9

90.4

94.4

4.0

92.7

94.5

1.8

Ratio

Commercial

64.3

67.5

69.8

70.7

65.8

59.6

-6.2

69.6

60.8

-8.8

Total

82.3

83.4

86.3

83.9

82.3

80.6

-1.7

83.5

81.2

-2.3

Auto

18.3

17.1

17.0

15.9

16.3

14.8

-1.5

16.2

15.2

-1.0

Expense

Long-Term

18.9

20.0

22.0

22.4

21.9

21.2

-0.7

21.6

22.2

0.6

Ratio

Commercial

28.7

24.3

25.8

25.2

22.8

24.4

1.6

23.9

24.0

0.1

Total

19.2

19.5

20.9

20.8

20.4

19.6

-0.8

20.2

20.3

0.1

Combined Ratio

101.5

102.8

107.2

104.7

102.7

100.2

-2.5

103.7

101.5

-2.2

* Long-term risk loss ratio includes IBNR reserve, excluding claim adjustment fees

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DB Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DB INSURANCE CO., LTD.
02:51aDB INSURANCE : 2021.2Q IR Report
PU
07/23DB INSURANCE : 2020 Annual Governance & Compensation Report
PU
06/22S.Korea's major insurers say will stop underwriting new coal power
RE
05/13DB INSURANCE : 2021.1Q IR Report
PU
05/12DB Insurance Co., Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of 80% stake in CIC Limited,..
CI
02/22DB INSURANCE : 2020.4Q IR Report
PU
02/22DB INSURANCE : 2020 Business results & 2021 Outlook
PU
2020DB INSURANCE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020DB Insurance Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 19, 2020, has expi..
CI
2020DB Insurance Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 473 B 11,6 B 11,6 B
Net income 2021 586 B 0,51 B 0,51 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 3 501 B 3 024 M 3 021 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 507
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart DB INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DB Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DB INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 58 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Nam Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hwan Im Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sung-Hwan Choi Executive Board Member & Head-IT support
Jun-Ha Lee Managing Director & Head-Compliance Audit
Seong-Guk Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DB INSURANCE CO., LTD.33.26%3 024
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.84%45 445
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.36%39 719
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.28%38 477
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.00%33 742
SAMPO OYJ23.81%27 869