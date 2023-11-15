(Alliance News) - DBA Group Spa on Wednesday announced that its Slovenian subsidiary Actual IT dd has received an assignment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to develop a new software solution for the digitization of Georgia's Ports, the National Port Community System.

"The NPCS Georgia system will enable the exchange of information between stakeholders in the logistics operations of Georgia's ports for the benefit of the Georgia Maritime Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia," the company's memo reads.

The initial contract value of about EUR800,000 includes the analysis, design, development and implementation of the software platform for the Ports. The development project will last 15 months and Actual IT will also provide technical support and maintenance of the application and IT infrastructure.

The company explained that the project is in line with the guidelines of the business plan to 2026 and goals related to the digitization of mission critical infrastructure also in foreign markets. The assignment includes the two major Georgian ports (Batumi and Poti) in the Eastern European client portfolio.

On Wednesday, DBA Group closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR1.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

