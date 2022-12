(Alliance News) - DBA Group on Thursday reported that DB Holding Srl purchased 322,800 company shares.

The unit price charged was EUR1.55, amounting to about EUR500,000.

DB Holding on Thursday trades in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR1.60.

