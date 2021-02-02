DBA S p A : The first Natual Gas self service in ENI point of sale

To facilitate the transition to alternative fuels, the first goal is to make them available to motorists with the same continuity and refueling methods as traditional fuels.
DBA PRO. managed the authorization procedures and realized the projects to arrive today at the opening of the first #selfservice in the #Eni point of sale in Vicenza Viale della Scienza 6.
