DBA Group S.p.A.

DBA GROUP S.P.A.

(DBA)
Summary 
Summary

DBA S p A : The first Natual Gas self service in ENI point of sale

02/02/2021 | 07:36am EST
To facilitate the transition to alternative fuels, the first goal is to make them available to motorists with the same continuity and refueling methods as traditional fuels.
DBA PRO. managed the authorization procedures and realized the projects to arrive today at the opening of the first #selfservice in the #Eni point of sale in Vicenza Viale della Scienza 6.

Disclaimer

DBA Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 70,2 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net income 2020 -0,65 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net Debt 2020 17,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,61 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 59,4%
Technical analysis trends DBA GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,53 €
Last Close Price 0,84 €
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco de Bettin Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaele de Bettin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Palmina Caruso Director, Director-Administration & Finance
Lorenzo Carù Director
Luigi Pompanin Dimai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBA GROUP S.P.A.-1.42%12
SWECO AB (PUBL)-5.83%6 006
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-11.50%3 448
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD20.97%1 819
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.14.76%1 198
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.1.69%1 173
