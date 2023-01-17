DBA, work begins on electrification of port docks in Civitavecchia

(Alliance News) - DBA Group Spa on Tuesday announced the start of work by its subsidiary DBA PRO Spa for the technical and economic feasibility design service for the Port of Civitavecchia's dock electrification works by the Port System Authority of the North Central Tyrrhenian Sea -- which has a 42 percent share in the RTI.

The temporary business grouping also includes RINA Consulting Spa, with a 23 percent share, Galileo Engineering Srl with 30 percent, and C.&G. Engineering Services Spa with 5 percent, also a wholly owned subsidiary of DBA Group.

The total base bid amount is EUR1.1 million and the contract provides a value for DBA PRO and C.&G. Engineering Serices in the amount of EUR373,549, accruing in fiscal year 2023. The entire procedure will be completed by the first half of 2023. The technical and economic feasibility design service provided by the RTI will enable the Port System Authority of the North Central Tyrrhenian Sea to access the interventions provided for and financed by the national NRP necessary to achieve the CO2 emission reduction targets, set by the EU, for the construction of cold ironing plants.

The assignment aims to verify the technical and economic feasibility for the electrification - in an integrated manner with the port development currently underway - of eight berths to meet the needs of the Port of Civitavecchia. The project, in a first phase, involves the electrification of at least two large cruise ships at the cruise terminal and two new generation ferries moored at the ferry dock. In a second phase, electrification of an additional four berths inside the ferry dock is planned, thus electrifying all useful mooring fronts in the new dock and electrically powering ro-ro, ro-pax and car carriers operating throughout the calendar year at the port of Civitavecchia.

"Powering ships electrically, particularly when vessels of this size are involved, famously reduces and tends to cancel out environmental impacts related to pollutant emissions, including noise. The design of such an extensive cold ironing system implies the design of a high power grid, which will increase the efficiency and safety of the port network and improve the general and vessel power supply service. The efficiency enhancement and related monitoring and control system will also reverberate towards the other production areas under port jurisdiction, making the energy supply more stable and secure for all stakeholders operating in the port," commented Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group.

DBA Group's stock is up 2.2 percent at EUR1.61 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

