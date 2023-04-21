To DBA Group new assignments at Taranto port

(Alliance News) - DBA Group Spa announced Friday that it has been awarded by the Port Authority of the Ionian Sea - Taranto Port the contract for the supervision of works and coordination of safety during the execution phase of the work on the new breakwater protecting the harbor and the contract for the design of three cold ironing plants.

The work on the Taranto Offshore Harbour Protection Breakwater - Western Section will be managed through a temporary grouping of companies in which DBA Group is present through its subsidiary SJS Engineering Srl as the group leader, with an 85% share.

The amount of the activities is EUR322,759.47 and is for fiscal years 2023-2025.

The work related to the design of three cold ironing plants for the electrification of the docks of the first jetty, the multi-sectoral wharf and the Eni oil wharf was awarded to a temporary grouping of companies in which DBA Group is present through its subsidiary DBA PRO Spa as the parent company and with a 35% share, and through its subsidiary SJS Engineering Srl with a 25% share. The assignment amounts to EUR324,751.87 and is for the fiscal year 2023.

"These two types of assignments best represent the existing synergies within DBA Group between the subsidiaries, pooling experience, skills and visions developed in more than 30 years of activity in the design of maritime works and serving strategic infrastructures, grasping at best the opportunities and requests of our clients. Increasingly oriented to offer services for interventions that look at environmental sustainability and the protection of ecosystems, we have designed 20 cold ironing applications in Italy from 2022 to facilitate the power supply of ships during the period of stationing at the docks, allowing the shutdown of thermal engines that use traditional fossil fuels and the consequent cancellation of air pollution," commented Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group.

DBA Group's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR1.52 per share.

