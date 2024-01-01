DBH Finance PLC, formerly Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Limited is a Bangladesh-based housing finance company. The Company's principal activities include providing loans for apartment purchase loan, own construction loan, group construction loan, home equity loan, extension/renovation loan, balance transfer loan, plot purchase loan, semi pucca construction loan, personal loan, and car loan. The Company also offers a range of deposits, such as annual income deposit, day wise deposit, easy deposit, monthly income deposit, quarterly income deposit, flexible fixed deposit, DBH platinum deposit (DPD), double money deposit, and DBH DPS. The Company operates through its branches, such as Motijheel, Dhanmondi, Uttara, Narayanganj, Savar, Gazipur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Nasirabad, Agrabad, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mirpur, and Rangpur.

Sector Banks