Dbh Finance plc announced BSEC Consent to issue Non-Convertible Redeemable Fixed Coupon Senior Bond. Type of Issuance: Non-Convertible Redeemable Fixed Coupon Senior Bond, Issue Size: Up to BDT 3.50 Billion (in face value), Tenure: Up to 5 years from the issue date, Purpose: To provide affordable housing financing facility to lower and middle income households .
Dbh Finance plc Announces BSEC Consent to Issue Non-Convertible Redeemable Fixed Coupon Senior Bond Up to BDT 3.50 Billion
January 01, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
