Dbh Finance plc announced BSEC Consent to issue Non-Convertible Redeemable Fixed Coupon Senior Bond. Type of Issuance: Non-Convertible Redeemable Fixed Coupon Senior Bond, Issue Size: Up to BDT 3.50 Billion (in face value), Tenure: Up to 5 years from the issue date, Purpose: To provide affordable housing financing facility to lower and middle income households .