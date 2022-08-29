Log in
    DBMG   US24024P1066

DBM GLOBAL INC.

(DBMG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:57 2022-08-08 pm EDT
66.50 USD   -0.75%
08/29/2022 | 04:02pm EDT - DBM Global Inc. Announces Addition of Robert B. Holland, III to the Board of Directors
GL
04:01pDBM Global Inc. Announces Addition of Robert B. Holland, III to the Board of Directors
AQ
01/04DBM Global to Pay Cash Dividend
GL
DBM Global Inc. Announces Addition of Robert B. Holland, III to the Board of Directors

08/29/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. announced today the election of new Board member – Robert B. Holland, III. Current Directors James R. Roach, Michael R. Hill, Robert V. Leffler, Jr., Wayne Barr, Jr., Brian Goldstein and Holly Cindell will also continue their service on the Board.

“The DBMG Board is excited to welcome Robert B. Holland, III to the Board. We believe that the experience of Robert will serve to enhance shareholder value in light of our continued growth,” commented Chairman of the Board and CEO, Mr. Roach.

New Director Biography:

Robert B. Holland, III

Robert B. Holland, III has extensive experience as a corporate operating and legal executive and service on a variety of private and public company boards, including Triton Energy Ltd, Primexx Operating Company, Pier 1 Imports, TCA Cable, and Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Holland also had the privilege of being nominated and confirmed to serve as the Executive Director representing the United States on the Board of Executive Directors for the World Bank from 2002 through 2006. Mr. Holland received his A.B. in Economics from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas Law School.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.  

Contact:         

DBM Global Inc.                                        
Michael R. Hill, VP and CFO                                
(602) 257-7838                                                
Email: mike.hill@dbmglobal.com

For additional information on DBM Global’s majority shareholder, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE), please visit http://www.innovatecorp.com or contact:  

Media Contact:
Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy
INNOVATE.Team@reevemark.com
(212) 433-4600

Investor Contact:
Solebury Trout
Anthony Rozmus
ir@innovatecorp.com
(212) 235-2691

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation statements regarding our expectation regarding building shareholder value.  Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of DBM Global's management and the management of DBM Global’s subsidiaries. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on INNOVATE Corp.’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in INNOVATE’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to DBM Global or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and DBM Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


