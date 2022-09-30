Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. DBM Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBMG   US24024P1066

DBM GLOBAL INC.

(DBMG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:57 2022-08-08 pm EDT
66.50 USD   -0.75%
DBM Global Inc. Announces Addition of Robert B. Holland, III to the Board of Directors
GL
Schuff Steel Company Looks Forward to Defending in Court Against the EEOC's Allegations of Discrimination at Its Eloy, Arizona Fabrication Facility

09/30/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuff Steel Company, a subsidiary of DBM Global Inc, and the Phoenix-based leading structural steel builder in the United States, denies the numerous claims by the EEOC in the Complaint filed this week in United States District Court, District of Arizona. Schuff Steel has always been committed to a workplace free from discrimination and retaliation and takes seriously any claim of alleged wrongdoing. The Company thoroughly investigates any claim of discrimination or retaliation, including the specific claim brought by the former employee at the Eloy fabrication facility that is referenced in the EEOC’s Complaint. Contrary to the EEOC’s current allegations of widespread discrimination at its Eloy facility, the Company did not find evidence supporting the original complaint, let alone a pattern of widespread discrimination. Schuff looks forward to finally being able to defend itself in Court against these allegations and is confident that once all of the facts are presented, it will be determined that the Company did not discriminate or retaliate against its employees and met its obligations as a good employer.

About Schuff Steel Company:

Schuff Steel is one of the largest and most experienced structural steel fabricator and erector in North America, consistently ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine as the #1 Steel Erector in the U.S. Schuff Steel approaches each project with a “builder” mindset, planning the project with the construction of the building in mind, working backwards through erection, fabrication, project management and design.

About DBM Global Inc.:

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.  

Contact:         

Schuff Steel Company                                        
Scott D. Sherman, VP and General Counsel                                
(602) 452-4480                                                
Email: scott.sherman@dbmglobal.com


Chart DBM GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DBM Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
James Rustin Roach Chairman. President, Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Hill CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Robert N. Waldrep Chief Operating Officer
Robert V. Leffler Director
Kenneth Stuart Courtis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBM GLOBAL INC.0.00%256
VINCI-11.09%45 538
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.23%31 242
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%29 505
QUANTA SERVICES13.55%18 297
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.84%17 112