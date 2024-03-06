Stock D05 DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Stock price

Equities

D05

SG1L01001701

Banks

Market Closed - Singapore S.E.
 04:04:28 2024-03-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
33.4 SGD -0.06% Intraday chart for DBS Group Holdings Ltd -0.30% -0.03%
01:45am Singaporean bank DBS grows sustainable financing by 37% to $52.1 billion in 2023 RE
01:41am SINGAPORE'S DBS GROUP GREW SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENTS 37%… RE
Financials

Sales 2023 20.18B 15.03B Sales 2024 * 20.68B 15.4B Capitalization 86.35B 64.31B
Net income 2023 10.06B 7.49B Net income 2024 * 10.01B 7.46B EV / Sales 2023 4.27 x
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 * 4.18 x
P/E ratio 2023
8.63 x
P/E ratio 2024 *
8.97 x
Employees 40,594
Yield 2023
6.47%
Yield 2024 *
6.75%
Free-Float 98.7%
Chart DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Latest transcript on DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Logo DBS Group Holdings Ltd
DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Analyst Recommendations on DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Press releases DBS Group Holdings Ltd

DBS : Reliance Industries Limited and DBS Bank India collaborate to promote Compressed Biogas project PU
DBS : Foundation partners the Ministry of Social and Family Development to catalyse lower-income families’ progress towards a better and more financially resilient future PU
DBS : Bank DBS Indonesia launches DBS Visa Contactless debit card to ensure easy and secure transactions for customers | Bahasa PU
DBS : Accelerate financial inclusion, Bank DBS Indonesia and Home Credit Indonesia present financing solutions for underbanked customers | Bahasa PU
DBS : MAX QRIS drives expansion and digitalisation of DailyMeal business, helps PT Hoki Distribusi Niaga increase customer reach by 9% | Bahasa PU
News in other languages on DBS Group Holdings Ltd

BOLETÍN MATINAL : 18 de enero de 2024
BOLETÍN MATINAL : 26 de octubre de 2023
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Mehrheitlicch Abgaben - Dollar über 150 Yen
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Deutliche Abgaben - Dollar klettert über 150 Yen
BOLETÍN MATINAL : 5 de octubre de 2023
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.06%
1 week-0.30%
Current month+0.21%
1 month+3.66%
3 months+5.36%
6 months-0.06%
Current year-0.03%
Highs and lows

1 week
33.31
Extreme 33.31
33.95
1 month
31.64
Extreme 31.64
34.26
Current year
31.60
Extreme 31.6
34.26
1 year
30.30
Extreme 30.3
34.55
3 years
27.68
Extreme 27.68
37.49
5 years
16.65
Extreme 16.65
37.49
10 years
13.01
Extreme 13.01
37.49
Managers and Directors - DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Managers TitleAgeSince
Piyush Gupta CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 09-11-08
Sok Hui Chng DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 63 -
Wey Fook Hou CIO
 Chief Investment Officer - 17-07-28
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Lim Huat Seah CHM
 Chairman 77 09-11-15
Anthony Lim BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 10-04-01
Hing Yuen Ho BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 23-04-25
ETFs positioned on DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
NOMURA NEXT FUNDS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MSCI-KOKUSAI (YEN-HEDGED) ETF - JPY ETF Nomura NEXT FUNDS International Equity MSCI-KOKUSAI (Yen-Hedged) ETF - JPY
1.28% 19 M€ +3.73% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
24-03-05 33.4 -0.06% 2,507,700
24-03-04 33.42 -0.39% 2,699,200
24-03-01 33.55 +0.66% 4,320,300
24-02-29 33.33 -0.36% 4,206,450
24-02-28 33.45 -0.15% 4,334,800

Delayed Quote Singapore S.E., March 05, 2024 at 04:04 am EST

Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd. (the Bank), which is engaged in a range of commercial banking and financial services, principally in Asia. Its segments include Institutional Banking, Consumer Banking/ Wealth Management and Treasury Markets. Consumer Banking/ Wealth Management segment provides individual customers with a diverse range of banking and related financial services. Its products and services available to customers include current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products to institutional clients, including bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates and small and medium-sized businesses. Its Treasury Markets segment includes structuring, market-making and trading across a broad range of treasury products.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-03-28 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
33.4 SGD
Average target price
37.02 SGD
Spread / Average Target
+10.83%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Stock DBS Group Holdings Ltd
-0.03% 64.34B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+10.85% 538B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+5.11% 277B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+4.45% 244B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+14.99% 200B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+2.35% 165B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+3.23% 158B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-4.00% 145B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-0.62% 138B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-15.70% 131B
Other Banks
