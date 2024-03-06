|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.4 SGD
|-0.06%
|-0.30%
|-0.03%
|01:45am
|01:41am
|Sales 2023
|20.18B 15.03B
|Sales 2024 *
|20.68B 15.4B
|Capitalization
|86.35B 64.31B
|Net income 2023
|10.06B 7.49B
|Net income 2024 *
|10.01B 7.46B
|EV / Sales 2023
|4.27 x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|4.18 x
|P/E ratio 2023
8.63 x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
8.97 x
|Employees
|40,594
|Yield 2023
6.47%
|Yield 2024 *
6.75%
|Free-Float
|98.7%
|1 day
|-0.06%
|1 week
|-0.30%
|Current month
|+0.21%
|1 month
|+3.66%
|3 months
|+5.36%
|6 months
|-0.06%
|Current year
|-0.03%
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Piyush Gupta CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|09-11-08
Sok Hui Chng DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|63
|-
Wey Fook Hou CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|-
|17-07-28
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Lim Huat Seah CHM
|Chairman
|77
|09-11-15
Anthony Lim BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|10-04-01
Hing Yuen Ho BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|23-04-25
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.28%
|19 M€
|+3.73%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|24-03-05
|33.4
|-0.06%
|2,507,700
|24-03-04
|33.42
|-0.39%
|2,699,200
|24-03-01
|33.55
|+0.66%
|4,320,300
|24-02-29
|33.33
|-0.36%
|4,206,450
|24-02-28
|33.45
|-0.15%
|4,334,800
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.03%
|64.34B
|+10.85%
|538B
|+5.11%
|277B
|+4.45%
|244B
|+14.99%
|200B
|+2.35%
|165B
|+3.23%
|158B
|-4.00%
|145B
|-0.62%
|138B
|-15.70%
|131B