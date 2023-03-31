Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:08:28 2023-03-31 am EDT
33.00 SGD   -1.49%
11:27aAnnual General Meeting Presentation : 24th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:34aSingapore's DBS has seen inflows in SVB aftermath, CEO says
RE
04:24aDbs : Bank India launches 'digiPortfolio' for seamless investment portfolio management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annual General Meeting presentation: 24th Annual General Meeting

03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING

31 MARCH 2023

1

Agenda

  1. 2022 Record Performance
  2. 2023 Outlook
  3. Superior Shareholder Returns from our Pervasive Transformation
  4. A Force for Good
  5. Senior Leadership Changes

2

Agenda

1. 2022 Record Performance

3

Strong financial performance: Record year in 2022

  • Record full year total income of $16.5bn, net profit of $8.19bn and ROE of 15%
  • Commercial book total income up 21%, Treasury Markets down 22% from exceptional levels
  • CIR improved three percentage points to 43%

FY2022 ($m)

YoY ($m)

YoY (%)

Total Income

Record

16,502

2,314

16

Commercial book

15,328

2,649

21

Net interest income

10,719

3,062

40

Non-interest income

4,609

(413)

(8)

Treasury Markets (TM)1

1,174

(335)

(22)

Expenses

7,090

621

10

Operating profit

9,412

1,693

22

Total Allowances

237

185

>100

GP

(98)

349

78

SP

335

(164)

(33)

Share of P/L of assocs and JVs

207

98

90

Net profit

Record

8,193

1,388

20

ROE (%)

Record

15.0

-

2.5pt

NIM (%) - Group

1.75

-

30bps

NIM (%) - Commercial Book

2.11

-

48bps

Cost-income ratio (%)

43

-

-3pt

Gross Loans ($bn) 2

420.3

5.2

4

Deposits ($bn) 2

527.0

25.0

7

Notes:

1 Exclude customer sales income, which is reflected in the Consumer Banking/Wealth Management and Institutional business segment under Commercial Book

4

2 YoY(%) for Gross Loans and Deposits in constant currency terms

Key revenue drivers: Institutional Banking Group

A▪ Full year total income up 28% to $7.69bn

B▪ Broad based growth led by cash management income, which more than doubled from higher interest rates

C▪ GTS deposits up 6% to $197bn

($m)

FY2022

FY2021

YoY (%)

Total Income

A

7,688

5,984

28

Loans and deposits

3,445

3,300

4

Trade

764

757

1

Cash / SFS

B

2,499

1,002

>100

Treasury

892

764

17

Investment banking

88

161

(46)

Expenses

2,254

2,086

8

Profit before allowances

5,434

3,898

39

Assets ($bn)

326

313

4

GTS deposits ($bn)

C 197

186

6

5

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
11:27aAnnual General Meeting Presentation : 24th Annual General Meeting
PU
05:34aSingapore's DBS has seen inflows in SVB aftermath, CEO says
RE
04:24aDbs : Bank India launches 'digiPortfolio' for seamless investment portfolio management
PU
03/29Singapore's cenbank says digital services outage at DBS "unacceptable"
RE
03/29DBS Working to Restore Digital Access Amid Service Disruptions
DJ
03/28DBS Says Access To Digital Services Is Currently Unavailable - Facebook Post
RE
03/28DBS Group Holdings Ltd Proposes to Declare a One-Tier Tax Exempt Special Dividend for t..
CI
03/28DBS Group Holdings Ltd Proposes to Declare a One-Tier Tax Exempt Final Dividend for the..
CI
03/27Dbs : Responses to substantial and relevant questions from Securities Investors Associatio..
PU
03/24Dbs : Companies in Asia willing to allocate up to 20% of their operating budgets to ESG ef..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 855 M 14 947 M 14 947 M
Net income 2023 9 807 M 7 383 M 7 383 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,80x
Yield 2023 5,27%
Capitalization 85 100 M 64 067 M 64 067 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,50 SGD
Average target price 39,05 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Group Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, MD & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-1.24%65 038
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer