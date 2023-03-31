Annual General Meeting presentation: 24th Annual General Meeting
ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING
31 MARCH 2023
Agenda
2022 Record Performance
2023 Outlook
Superior Shareholder Returns from our Pervasive Transformation
A Force for Good
Senior Leadership Changes
Agenda
1. 2022 Record Performance
Strong financial performance: Record year in 2022
Record full year total income of $16.5bn, net profit of $8.19bn and ROE of 15%
Commercial book total income up 21%, Treasury Markets down 22% from exceptional levels
CIR improved three percentage points to 43%
FY2022 ($m)
YoY ($m)
YoY (%)
Total Income
Record
16,502
2,314
16
Commercial book
15,328
2,649
21
Net interest income
10,719
3,062
40
Non-interest income
4,609
(413)
(8)
Treasury Markets (TM)
1
1,174
(335)
(22)
Expenses
7,090
621
10
Operating profit
9,412
1,693
22
Total Allowances
237
185
>100
GP
(98)
349
78
SP
335
(164)
(33)
Share of P/L of assocs and JVs
207
98
90
Net profit
Record
8,193
1,388
20
ROE (%)
Record
15.0
-
2.5pt
NIM (%) - Group
1.75
-
30bps
NIM (%) - Commercial Book
2.11
-
48bps
Cost-income ratio (%)
43
-
-3pt
Gross Loans ($bn)
2
420.3
5.2
4
Deposits ($bn)
2
527.0
25.0
7
Notes:
1 Exclude customer sales income, which is reflected in the Consumer Banking/Wealth Management and Institutional business segment under Commercial Book
4
2 YoY(%) for Gross Loans and Deposits in constant currency terms
Key revenue drivers: Institutional Banking Group
A▪ Full year total income up 28% to $7.69bn
B▪ Broad based growth led by cash management income, which more than doubled from higher interest rates
C▪ GTS deposits up 6% to $197bn
($m)
FY2022
FY2021
YoY (%)
Total Income
A
7,688
5,984
28
Loans and deposits
3,445
3,300
4
Trade
764
757
1
Cash / SFS
B
2,499
1,002
>100
Treasury
892
764
17
Investment banking
88
161
(46)
Expenses
2,254
2,086
8
Profit before allowances
5,434
3,898
39
Assets ($bn)
326
313
4
GTS deposits ($bn)
C 197
186
6
