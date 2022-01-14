Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi to sell 4 Southeast Asia retail units to Singapore's UOB for $3.65 billion

01/14/2022 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man passes by a UOB bank branch in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Citigroup has agreed to sell its consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets to United Overseas Bank (UOB) for S$4.915 billion ($3.65 billion), bringing the U.S. bank closer to its goal of exiting retail operations in 13 markets.

The proposed acquisition by UOB will be its biggest in two decades and double the group's retail customer base in the four markets in Southeast Asia, where the Singapore bank already has a large presence and competes with rivals including DBS Group and OCBC.

Kevin Kwek, a senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said the acquisition will help UOB, Southeast Asia's third-largest bank, to "play a bit of catch-up on scale."

"It's good in that it is small and affordable, and at 1.2 times book, not too bad for Citi's assets which are known to be high quality."

Citi's exit from Southeast Asia comes after CEO Jane Fraser said last year the bank would close retail operations in 13 markets, including 10 in Asia, to refocus on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses.

"Focusing our business through these actions will facilitate additional investment in our strategic focus areas, including our institutional network across Asia Pacific, driving optimal returns for Citi," Peter Babej, Citi's Asia Pacific CEO, said in a statement on Friday.

Last year, Citi agreed to sell its Philippines' consumer banking franchise, wound down its South Korean consumer bank and sold its Australian consumer banking business.

Citigroup had also announced plans to exit retail operations in India, Taiwan and China.

"UOB believes in Southeast Asia's long-term potential and we have been disciplined, selective and patient in seeking the right opportunities to grow," said Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive.

UOB said it would acquire Citi's unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management and retail deposit businesses in the four countries. This includes 24 branches.

Citi's consumer business in the markets employs about 5,000 employees, who will be transferred to UOB.

UOB shares rose 1.7% to a four-year high.

The bank is financing the deal through its excess capital, and said it remains comfortable maintaining its dividend policy of a 50% payout ratio.

The purchase price includes net asset value of about S$4 billion of the businesses being sold and a premium of S$915 million paid by UOB.

UOB said Citigroup's consumer business in these markets had a customer base of 2.4 million as at June 30, 2021 and the operations generated income of S$500 million in the first half of 2021.

The acquisition will propel UOB to among the top 10 retail bank rankings in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and place it among the top five retail banks in Malaysia.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) is the financial adviser to UOB on the latest deal, while Allen & Overy LLP (Singapore) is the legal adviser.

($1 = 1.3461 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

By Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.74% 67.78 Delayed Quote.12.24%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.85% 35.82 Delayed Quote.8.70%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.21% 6356.27 Real-time Quote.2.04%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.49% 12.29 Delayed Quote.7.37%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 2.16% 29.82 Delayed Quote.8.48%
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
12:34aCiti to sell 4 Southeast Asia retail units to Singapore's UOB for $3.65 billion
RE
01/13DBS Group Commences Liquidation Proceedings for Dormant Chinese Unit
MT
01/10DBS : Bank tops Debtwire Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Loans League Table for Green and Sustaina..
PU
01/06DBS : Bank DBS Indonesia ready to support Indonesia's economic recovery plan | Bahasa
PU
2021DBS : Foundation awards record SGD 3 million to 19 businesses-for-impact across Asia, fuel..
PU
2021DBS : Manulife Indonesia and Bank DBS Indonesia Launch MIWealthLink Optimax with an Extens..
PU
2021DBS : POSB bolsters access to DBS QR Gift cards (QR Hongbao) and new and good-as-new notes..
PU
2021DBS : Korea's largest integrated food manufacturer CJ Cheiljedang secures maiden sustainab..
PU
2021DBS : Fortune REIT enters its first sustainability-linked swap with DBS and launches Farm@..
PU
2021DBS : Hong Kong and Haier signed ESG-linked loan facility for sustainable development | &#..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 551 M 10 818 M 10 818 M
Net income 2021 6 864 M 5 103 M 5 103 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 91 176 M 67 776 M 67 781 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 32 341
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,50 SGD
Average target price 36,35 SGD
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam MD, Head-Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD8.73%67 776
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.37%497 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.82%399 874
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%251 468
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.55%224 880
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%199 218