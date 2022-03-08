DBS : 2021Empowering a Sustainable Future

DBS Sustainability Report 2021 | Empowering a Sustainable Future
About this report
This Sustainability Report is approved by the Board and is prepared in accordance with the following regulations, standards, and guidelines:
• Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) Listing Rules 711A and 711B on Sustainability Report, and Practice Note
7.6 Sustainability Reporting Guide (updated December 2021)
• Implementingthe Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (updated October 2021)
• The Financial Institutions Climate-related Disclosure Document published in May 2021 under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-convened Green Finance Industry Taskforce
• The Guidelines on Environmental Risk Management for Banks published in December 2020 by the MAS
• The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards - Core Option, issued in October 2016 (with subsequent revisions), and the G4 Financial Services sector disclosures by the GRI Global Sustainability Standards Board
• The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards based on the three SICS industries within the Financials sector most aligned with our mix of businesses: Commercial Banks (FN- CB), Consumer Finance (FN-CN), and Mortgage Finance (FN-MF)
• The Guidelines on Responsible Financing issued in October 2015 (revised June 2018) by the Association of Banks in Singapore
We are a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and are committed to the 10 Principles. This report serves as our Communication on Progress (CoP).
Coverage
This report covers the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, initiatives and performance of our operations across our core markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, and Indonesia. It contains information for the financial year 1 January to 31 December 2021, unless otherwise stated. The report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report 2021and other sustainability- related disclosures on our website.
Feedback
We welcome feedback on this report and any aspect of our sustainability performance. Please address all feedback to DBS Group Sustainability at sustainability@dbs.com.
Introduction
Sustainability is the future. The recent COP26 summit in Glasgow demonstrated a rapidly growing number of private sector actors have embraced the urgent need to address environmental and social challenges. So although some may have wished for more ambitious national commitments, it really was a glass half full. And while much more action is needed, this was promising.
We have been thoughtful around our own sustainability agenda because we not only want to create a healthy planet, but also to ensure that the transition to accomplish this is just. It is clear that both environmental and social challenges are tightly intertwined in a knot that can only be untied by developing both environmental and social domains, instead of focusing on one to the exclusion of the other.
Environment
There are many environmental challenges in front of us, but we have chosen to prioritise action on climate change as the most immediate issue given the urgency and how it is interrelated with other environmental and social concerns.
Engaging with and empowering our clients to reduce their carbon footprint is an important part of our contribution, but change always starts at home. This is why we have established a Board Sustainability Committee to oversee a deep and complex adjustment as we weave ESG into the fabric of our business.
Our first major adjustment was to establish a taxonomy that we have embedded in our Sustainable and Transition Finance Framework (Framework). It precisely categorises transitional and sustainable activities by sector, helping us identify what we want to do more of and what we want to do less of. At the same time, the Framework guides our engagement with customers as we help them establish transition strategies to decarbonise and build resilience to climate change. In fact, we have ceased accepting new customers who derive more than 25% of their revenue from thermal coal and have pledged to progressively phase out thermal coal financing by 2039. We have also decided to exit customers who do not commit to the principles of either NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation) or RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) by a fixed date.
Next, our risk management framework and strategic planning are also being enhanced with the integration of ESG, and we are developing quantitative methods to assess climate-related risks. We have already observed how allocating capital to low-carbon businesses has reduced the likelihood of stranded assets and opened doors to fresh opportunities.
And to measure and communicate our progress on all our efforts more clearly, we became the first Singapore bank to adopt the enhanced disclosures recommended by the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2017. We also joined the
There are many environmental challenges in front of us, but we have chosen to prioritise action on climate change as the most immediate issue given the urgency and how it is interrelated with other environmental and social concerns.
Being socially-conscious involves doing the right thing by our customers. This includes being committed to fair dealing. DBS continually reviews our sales processes, training and disclosure standards to ensure that we act with our customers' best interests at heart.
Forum established by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to lay the groundwork for action to preserve the environment and biodiversity.
We are also on track to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2022.
Our customers agree with us and our portfolios are rebalancing towards low-carbon. In 2021 we committed SGD 12.4 billion of sustainability-linked loans and SGD 6.9 billion of green loans. Cumulatively we have committed SGD 39.4 billion in sustainable financing transactions, moving us closer to our sustainable financing target of SGD 50 billion by 2024. This was also the second consecutive year that we topped the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) league table for arranging green and sustainability-linked loans.
Weaving ESG into our business showed us that more ambitious goals were feasible. And so, having deliberately waited until we had a good line of sight over the journey, in October 2021 we became the first Singapore bank to sign the NZBA commitment letter. We view this pledge to align our business with pathways limiting carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 as an important down payment for the future.
We have also created infrastructure to enable and empower businesses to achieve their climate impact goals. Climate Impact X (CIX), a carbon exchange and marketplace for high-quality carbon credits that is expected to go live in early 2022, will help enable this by leveraging satellite monitoring and blockchain technology - a world's first. CIX is currently helmed by our former Chief Sustainability Officer.
Social
Being socially-conscious involves doing the right thing by our customers. This includes being committed to fair dealing. DBS continually reviews our sales processes, training and disclosure standards to ensure that we act with our customers' best interests at heart.
Cognisant of our responsibility to society, the bank also gives back to the community in various ways. We provide inclusive banking to those who might otherwise not be able to access the formal financial system, advocate for and nurture small businesses that create social impact, and support community causes such as those that are championing education, the environment, and the elderly.
We also seek to multiply our impact by empowering others to create positive change. We do this particularly through the DBS Foundation, which was established in 2014 to champion social entrepreneurship. By coming alongside businesses that are driven to create social and environmental impact, we can reach more beneficiaries than if we travel this journey alone. In 2021, the Foundation awarded close to SGD 3 million to 19 social enterprises in Asia via its flagship grant programme. This was double the usual quantum disbursed in past years and reflected our commitment to help more businesses to make a difference.
Additionally, as Covid-19 cases surged in India and Indonesia in 2021, we donated oxygen supplies to these markets to help meet urgent healthcare needs.
To enable us to drive greater impact beyond banking on a sustained basis, the Board recently approved setting aside an additional SGD 100 million to champion social enterprises and other community causes.
Responsible stewardship
Climate change and social inequality are issues that can only be addressed with collective resolve and action. To pull all these into place, we architected our broader sustainability agenda around our three pillars - responsible banking, responsible business practices, and impact beyond banking. With bold commitment, expertise, and leadership, I am confident we will be able to make significant contributions to decarbonisation, drive the transition to a net-zero world, and be a responsible steward of natural resources, while building and securing a sustainable future.
Piyush Gupta
Chief Executive Officer
DBS Group Holdings
