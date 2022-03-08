DBS : 2021Empowering a Sustainable Future

About this report

This Sustainability Report is approved by the Board and is prepared in accordance with the following regulations, standards, and guidelines:

• Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) Listing Rules 711A and 711B on Sustainability Report, and Practice Note

7.6 Sustainability Reporting Guide (updated December 2021)

• Implementingthe Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (updated October 2021)

• The Financial Institutions Climate-related Disclosure Document published in May 2021 under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-convened Green Finance Industry Taskforce

• The Guidelines on Environmental Risk Management for Banks published in December 2020 by the MAS

• The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards - Core Option, issued in October 2016 (with subsequent revisions), and the G4 Financial Services sector disclosures by the GRI Global Sustainability Standards Board

• The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards based on the three SICS industries within the Financials sector most aligned with our mix of businesses: Commercial Banks (FN- CB), Consumer Finance (FN-CN), and Mortgage Finance (FN-MF)

• The Guidelines on Responsible Financing issued in October 2015 (revised June 2018) by the Association of Banks in Singapore

We are a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and are committed to the 10 Principles. This report serves as our Communication on Progress (CoP).