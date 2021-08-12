DBS : Bank (Hong Kong) Limited is the Sustainability Co-Advisor in the Issuance of US$300 Million Sustainable Bonds for Minmetals Land | 繁體

Log in
DBS : Bank (Hong Kong) Limited is the Sustainability Co-Advisor in the Issuance of US$300 Million Sustainable Bonds for Minmetals Land

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited is the Sustainability Co-Advisor in the Issuance of US$300 Million Sustainable Bonds for Minmetals Land
Hong Kong, 11 Aug 2021 - DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited announced the issuance of US$300 million sustainable bonds due 2026 for Minmetals Land Limited (Stock code: 230.HK, 'Minmetals Land' or the 'Company') as the sustainability co-advisor. The issuance was well received by the market and oversubscribed, with a final order book of 6 times oversubscription rate, resulting in the final issue price being narrowed down by 40 basis points from initial price guidance. The proceeds will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness for green eligible categories which cover green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control, sustainable water and wastewater management, climate change adaption, clean transportation, and eligible social projects on equitable access to essential service.

DBS launched the world's first Sustainable and Transition Finance Framework and Taxonomy1 in 2020, becoming the first bank to offer transition finance services in Singapore. This forms foundations through which DBS can engage with clients who have their own sustainability priorities. The taxonomy will serve as a reference guide for clients seeking to adapt and build resilience in the face of critical global issues, such as climate change and carbon reduction.

DBS and Minmetals Land developed a long-standing relationship. Their collaborations have involved diversified products and services ranging from traditional deposits and loans, project financing, cash management and capital markets to green finance consultation. These have spanned Minmetals Land's major business segments, such as property development, architecture, property investment and management. As the sole listed real estate flagship of China Minmetals Corporation in Hong Kong, Minmetals Land has a business relationship with DBS Hong Kong that goes back over a decade. DBS is thus closely familiar with Minmetals Land's sustainability targets and missions, allowing seamless coordination of the Company's development goals in line with the demands of the global finance market. The active subscriptions of the sustainable bond from international investors reflects the market's recognition of the Company's business model and credit fundamentals, as well as confidence in a long-term collaboration.

Mr He Jianbo, Chairman of Minmetals Land, said, 'We are very pleased by the success of this debut bond issue, and the recognition it has received from independent rating agencies and investors. It is an integral part of the company's mission to create shared value, as well as its long-term commitment to building sustainable communities and fulfilling its corporate and social obligations while developing the business. The issuance of the sustainable bond marks a milestone for the Company in promoting the development of sustainable growth. Going forward, the company will continue its development of green projects and endeavour to contribute to environmental protection and social benefits.'

Alex Cheung, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group, DBS Hong Kong, added, 'DBS is a bank with a mission. We are honoured to be the sustainability co-advisor for Minmetals Land, staying true to our mission to promote sustainable finance and innovative solutions and to create long-term green value for our clients.'

1 DBS launches world's first sustainable and transition finance framework and taxonomy to help clients advance on sustainability agenda

[END]

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's 'AA-' and 'Aa1' credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named 'World's Best Bank' by Euromoney, 'Global Bank of the Year' by The Banker and 'Best Bank in the World' by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named 'World's Best Digital Bank' by Euromoney and the world's 'Most Innovative in Digital Banking' by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the 'Safest Bank in Asia' award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

About Minmetals Land Limited

Minmetals Land Limited ('Minmetals Land' or the 'Company', Stock code: 0230) is a subsidiary and the Hong Kong-listed real estate flagship company of China Minmetals Corporation. It principally engages in real estate development, property investment and specialised construction businesses. Currently, its real estate development business covers the Pan Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta, Central China, Chengdu and Chongqing,Pearl River Delta regions and Hong Kong.


About China Minmetals Corporation

Founded in 1950, China Minmetals Corporation ('China Minmetals') is a globally operated large state-owned corporation that principally engaged in metals and minerals, metallurgical construction, trade and logistics, and finance and real estate. China Minmetals is one of the core state-owned conglomerates under direct supervision of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council ('SASAC'). It is also one of the 21 SOEs authorised by the SASAC to operate real estate development as core businesses. It was ranked no. 92 in the US Fortune Global Top 500 list in 2020. China Minmetals through China Minmetals H.K. (Holdings) Limited, a subsidiary of China Minmetals, holdsapproximately 61.88% of the issued shares of Minmetals Land Limited. China Minmetals is the ultimate controlling shareholder of Minmetals Land.

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
