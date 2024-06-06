DBS Bank will continue to deepen its presence, influence, and cooperation in the GBA. Our key projects include:
- In 2021, DBS Group Holdings Ltd became the largest shareholder of Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) by acquiring its 13% stake for RMB 5,286 million, and at the end of 2023, DBS Group increased its stake in SRCB from 13% to 16.69%.
- In 2023, DBS Bank launched the DBS Technology (China) Ltd (DTC) in the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, with a registered capital of CNY 50 million. This is the Group's third technology hub, following its first in Singapore and second in Hyderabad. DTC is expected to eventually house 2,000 IT specialists with a focus on areas such as AI, blockchain and 5G.
- DBS Bank also opened its new DBS Treasures Centre at 18 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong this year, aiming to provide a comprehensive suite of wealth management services and solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. As the first bank to have three Southbound partners under the Wealth Management Connect (WMC) scheme, DBS has built a series of unique products and an extensive distribution network to reach customers within GBA's city cluster. Since the launch of the WMC 2.0 Southbound Scheme in early 2024, DBS has also expanded a range of wealth management products suitable for Southbound Scheme investors, offering diversified choices for investors.
Ginger Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (China) Limited (DBS China), said "We are very delighted to host the fourth DBS GBA Conference in Shenzhen. DBS is very optimistic about the opportunities in the GBA, and we are also optimistic about GBA's huge development potential brought by the AI-driven productivity. DBS China has set up a dedicated team to serve the new economy sector. Through cross-sectoral and cross-regional collaboration, we provide full life-cycle financial services to sci-tech start-ups in different sectors and development stages. We will further combine Singapore's experience and resources as an international financial center with China's realities to support the development of GBA and its real economy as well as the 'new quality productive forces'."
Sebastian Paredes, Head of North Asia, DBS & Chairman, DBS China
Over the years, DBS has been actively supporting China's financial reform and opening-up process and has been providing continuous support to the enterprises in the Chinese market, especially in the GBA. In 2003, DBS China opened a branch in Shenzhen, the first one in South China, becoming one of the first foreign-funded banks in the Pearl River Delta region to focus on financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2005, DBS Shenzhen Branch launched personal banking services, which was the first personal banking and wealth management services that DBS Bank introduced in Mainland China. At present, DBS has around 70 branches and outlets in the GBA region, distributed in Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Dongguan.
About DBS
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.
Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years from 2009 to 2023.
DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.
With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.
