In 2021, DBS Group Holdings Ltd became the largest shareholder of Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) by acquiring its 13% stake for RMB 5,286 million, and at the end of 2023, DBS Group increased its stake in SRCB from 13% to 16.69%.

In 2023, DBS Bank launched the DBS Technology (China) Ltd (DTC) in the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, with a registered capital of CNY 50 million. This is the Group's third technology hub, following its first in Singapore and second in Hyderabad. DTC is expected to eventually house 2,000 IT specialists with a focus on areas such as AI, blockchain and 5G.

DBS Bank also opened its new DBS Treasures Centre at 18 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong this year, aiming to provide a comprehensive suite of wealth management services and solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. As the first bank to have three Southbound partners under the Wealth Management Connect (WMC) scheme, DBS has built a series of unique products and an extensive distribution network to reach customers within GBA's city cluster. Since the launch of the WMC 2.0 Southbound Scheme in early 2024, DBS has also expanded a range of wealth management products suitable for Southbound Scheme investors, offering diversified choices for investors.

Professor Li Daokui, Director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking of Tsinghua University

Ginger Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (China) Limited







Sebastian Paredes, Head of North Asia, DBS & Chairman, DBS China

Over the years, DBS has been actively supporting China's financial reform and opening-up process and has been providing continuous support to the enterprises in the Chinese market, especially in the GBA. In 2003, DBS China opened a branch in Shenzhen, the first one in South China, becoming one of the first foreign-funded banks in the Pearl River Delta region to focus on financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2005, DBS Shenzhen Branch launched personal banking services, which was the first personal banking and wealth management services that DBS Bank introduced in Mainland China. At present, DBS has around 70 branches and outlets in the GBA region, distributed in Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Dongguan.

Hong Kong, 05 Jun 2024 - DBS Bank hosted the "2024 DBS Greater Bay Area Conference" in Shenzhen with the theme on "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Future Productivity". This is the fourth GBA Conference since its inauguration in 2019. Experts and guests from various industries discussed how new productive forces be augmented by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and empower the GBA to become an internationally competitive first-class bay area and a world-class city cluster. In recent years, DBS has made significant business progress in the GBA by strengthening its business network and expanding its business scope.DBS Bank will continue to deepen its presence, influence, and cooperation in the GBA. Our key projects include:The DBS GBA Conference gathered leading enterprises and experts from various industries in the region to discuss ways to explore new opportunities and developments for the economy. Professor Li Daokui, Director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking of Tsinghua University, delivered a keynote speech on "Insights into China's Macroeconomy and Unlocking the Power of AI". In addition, other invited speakers also shared their insights on topics such as "Science and Technological Innovation Empowering Supply Chains to Go Global", "Chinese Enterprises 'Going Global' and China-Indonesia 'Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor'", "Supply Chain Globalization" and "Green Finance for Sustainable Development", etc. More than 500 enterprises and guests from the GBA were in attendance., said "We are very delighted to host the fourth DBS GBA Conference in Shenzhen. DBS is very optimistic about the opportunities in the GBA, and we are also optimistic about GBA's huge development potential brought by the AI-driven productivity. DBS China has set up a dedicated team to serve the new economy sector. Through cross-sectoral and cross-regional collaboration, we provide full life-cycle financial services to sci-tech start-ups in different sectors and development stages. We will further combine Singapore's experience and resources as an international financial center with China's realities to support the development of GBA and its real economy as well as the 'new quality productive forces'."said "DBS sees immense development prospects in the GBA, and we firmly believe that it will trigger a new wave of investment momentum and development opportunities in China, Asia and the global economy. To capture the opportunities and tackle the challenges of the GBA market, DBS has developed a series of comprehensive strategic plans, where we have been continuously enhancing and implementing the plans in the region. Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize the application of various technologies, especially AI, in financial services to fully seize the business opportunities brought about by the great boom in the GBA."