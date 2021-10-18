DBS : Bank named as co-sponsor for SNPC Athletes Achievement Awards

Mr Shee Tse Koon

(许志坤)

DBS Singapore Group Executive and

Country Head

(星展银行新加坡总监兼董事总经理)

Shee Tse Koon is Group Executive and Country

Head, DBS Singapore. Prior to this, he was

Managing Director and Head of Group Strategy and Planning in DBS.



Tse Koon has 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He started his career at Standard

Chartered and has held senior positions in a diverse

range of roles across various front and back office functions. He has worked in several countries in Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Prior to joining DBS, he was the CEO of Standard Chartered in Indonesia. Previous to that, he was

Head of Governance (Europe, Middle East, Africa &

Americas) and also Senior Executive Officer

(Standard Chartered, Dubai International Financial Centre), based in the United Arab Emirates; as well as Chief Information Officer and Head of

Technology and Operations for Standard Chartered in Singapore. He has also held the position of Regional Head of Trade, based in Singapore and also the role of the Executive Assistant to one of Standard Chartered's Group Executive Directors, based in the UK.



Tse Koon has also served as non-executive director on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank

Zimbabwe Limited and Standard Chartered Capital Saudi Arabia.



Tse Koon graduated from National University of Singapore with Bachelor Degree with Merit in Economics and Philosophy.