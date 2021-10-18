DBS : Bank named as co-sponsor for SNPC Athletes Achievement Awards

Singapore, 16 Oct 2021 - DBS Bank to support and co-sponsor the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC)'s Athletes Achievement Awards (AAA) through the provision of cash awards for medals won at major games
-
DBS Bank will match the AAA scheme supported by primary sponsor, Tote Board, and the initial commitment will span two Paralympic Games cycles, until the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris.
-
Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu receives $800,000* for the two Paralympic gold medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 20% of this will go to SDSC and SNPC.
(L to R) Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu poses with AAA cheques alongside Mr Shee Tse Koon, Group Executive and Country Head, DBS Singapore,
Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law, Mr Fong Yong Kian, CEO Tote Board and
A/Prof Teo-Koh Sock Miang, President, Singapore National Paralympic Council. Photo Credit: Singapore National Paralympic Council
The Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) announced that DBS Bank will be supporting the SNPC's Athletes Achievement Awards (AAA) through the provision of cash awards for medals won by Singaporean athletes at major para games. DBS Bank comes on board alongside primary sponsor Tote Board, and will match Tote Board's sponsorship of the AAA. DBS Bank has committed its support for the AAA through to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
The AAA is awarded to outstanding para athletes who have excelled and medalled at the major para games. The award is given out in recognition of the athletes' achievement and celebrates their commitment, discipline and passion to training and competing at the highest level for Singapore.
Organised by the SNPC, the 2021 Athletes Achievement Awards & Appreciation Ceremony, held at One Farrer Hotel, celebrated the achievements of the Team Singapore contingent for theTokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The ceremony was graced by Guest of Honour Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law, and attended by athletes, officials and key stakeholders and supporters.
Said DBS Singapore Group Executive and Country Head Shee Tse Koon, "The Singapore Paralympians are a true inspiration. So when SNPC approached DBS recently to ask if we would consider sponsoring the AAA, we readily agreed. All of us can do our part to create a more inclusive Singapore. As a Singapore brand, we also believe in supporting and nurturing homegrown talent. In addition, Singapore's para athletes exemplify a strong sense of purpose, passion and excellence - values that all of us in Team DBS share. It is our privilege to come alongside them in their journey, and to celebrate their hard-fought and well-deserved achievements."
Swimming queen Ms Yip Pin Xiu won two gold medals in the Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 and the Women's 100m Backstroke - S2 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Ms Yip, the reigning world champion and the record holder in both events, was presented with two cheques amounting to $800,000.
"Representing Singapore at the highest level is a privilege and to have won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is testament to the hard work that the team and I have put in. I am glad that Singapore is taking active steps towards achieving parity for the cash quantum and this is a step in the right direction. I have set my eyes on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and will continue to train hard," said Ms Yip.
Team Singapore put on a remarkable showing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, marking Singapore's 9th time participating at the Paralympic Games with two gold medals won by swim queen Ms Yip. This is Singapore's second-best medal haul, behind the two gold medals and one bronze medal won at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
Singapore's athletes participated in 18 events across six sports, achieving a total of seven personal bests, five new national records and two season bests. In total, Singapore achieved 13 top 10 finishes.
"We are proud of our Team Singapore athletes for their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. We witnessed them navigate the challenges brought about by the pandemic, and I thank them for their commitment to sport. I would also like to appreciate the team behind the team, family members, coaches, sports administrators, ministry partners, technical sports staff, partners and donors, for without whom, the journey would not have been possible. We welcome DBS Bank and we thank them for rising to the occasion and joining us on our journey ahead. We are excited about our athletes' continued success on the international stage. The SNPC is thankful to the Tote Board, DBS Bank and many other stakeholders as partners in sport," said A/Prof Teo-Koh Sock Miang, President, SNPC.
"The accomplishments of our Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have cheered and inspired Singaporeans from all walks of life. I thank SNPC and their corporate sponsors for supporting our Paralympians wholeheartedly in their sporting journey and recognising their achievements unequivocally.
SNPC has made great strides in their efforts to enhance the rewards for para athletes in major games and I encourage more well-wishers and donors to support their cause, and become our partners in sport. The Government is committed to working with our stakeholders to make disability sports accessible, encourage more participation, and foster an inclusive society where people of all abilities could experience, play, and excel in sports," said Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law.
*Under the AAA scheme, and with DBS Bank's support, 20 percent of the total cash award will be equally divided and goes to the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) and the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) to help fund future training & development, as well as support Singapore's participation at Para Games.
For more information about Team Singapore's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games contingent, please refer to the Information Depository:
https://bit.ly/TeamSGTokyo2020PG
Annex A: About the Athletes and Results at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
[END]
|
S/N
|
Sport
|
Discipline/Events
|
Athlete
|
Result
|
Final Ranking
|
1
|
Archery
|
Women Compound Open
|
Ms Nur Syahidah Binte Alim
|
-
|
9th out of 24
|
2
|
Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put - F40
|
Mr Muhammad
Diroy Bin Noordin
|
9.92m
(PB/NR)
|
8th out of 9
|
3
|
Cycling
(Road &
Track)
|
Road: Men's B Time Trial
|
Mr Tee Wee Leong
(Steve)
|
-
|
DNF out of 11
|
|
|
Track: Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit
|
Competition
Partner: Mr Ang Kee
|
4:40.453
(PB)
|
9th out of 14
|
|
|
Track: Men's B 1000m Individual Pursuit
|
|
1:10.886
(PB)
|
8th out of 10
|
4
|
Equestrian
|
Dressage Individual Test
|
Ms Laurentia Tan
|
73.96%
|
5th out of 18
|
|
|
Dressage Individual Freestyle Test - Grade I
|
|
75.060%
|
5th out of 8
|
|
|
Team Test to Music
|
Ms Laurentia Tan
Ms Gemma Rose
Mr Maximillian Tan
|
200.792%
|
14th out of 15
|
|
|
Dressage Individual Test - Grade I
|
Ms Gemma Rose
Foo
|
62.75%
|
17th out of 18
|
|
|
Dressage Individual Test - Grade II
|
Mr Maximillian Tan
|
61.588%
|
11th out of 12
|
5
|
Powerlifting
|
Women's Up to 45.00kg
|
Ms Nur 'Aini Binte Mohamad Yasli
|
77kg
|
6th out of 9
|
6
|
Swimming
|
Women's 50m Backstroke
|
Ms Yip Pin Xiu 叶品秀
|
Heat:
1:03.61
Final:
1:02.04 (SB)
|
Gold
|
|
|
Women's 100m
Backstroke - S2
|
Heat:
2:14.46 (SB)
Final:
2:16.61
|
Gold
|
|
|
Women's 100m
Breaststroke - SB12
|
Ms Sophie Soon Jin
Wen
|
Final:
1:29.52
|
4th out of 7
|
|
|
Women's 100m
Butterfly - S13
|
|
Heats:
1:28.61
|
18th out of 18
|
|
|
Men's 400m Freestyle - S7
|
Mr Toh Wei Soong
|
Heats:
5:03.82
Final:
5:06.39
|
7th out of 9
|
|
|
Men's 50m Freestyle - S7
|
Heats: 29.01
(PB/NR)
Final: 28.65
(PB/NR)
|
7th out of 13
|
|
|
Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
|
Heats: 29.90
(PB/NR)
Final: 29.50
(PB/NR)
|
4th out of 12
|
|
|
|
|
|
PB: Personal Best
SB: Season Best
NR: National Record
Annex B: About the Spokespersons
About DBS
|
A/Prof Teo-Koh Sock Miang
(张许淑敏博士)
President, SNPC
(新加坡全国残奥理事会总统)
|
A/Prof Teo-Koh previously served as Vice-Dean of the School of Physical Education (PE), Associate Dean for PE Programs and Head of the PE & Sports
Science Department at the National Institute of
Education (NIE). She was a Visiting Fellow at the
College of PE, Recreation and Health, Indiana University - Bloomington, USA, (Aug 2004 to May 2005).
A/Prof Teo-Koh is a specialist movement consultant for movement programs for preschool and lower primary children, including adapted physical education programs for individuals with disabilities. She has been engaged by the Ministry of Education, Singapore, to provide professional development courses in fundamental movement programs to early childhood educators and special education educators.
A/Prof Teo-Koh's journey with disability sports began when she took on the role of a volunteer wheelchair racing and swimming coach more than 30 years ago. Since then, she has taken it upon herself to serve the disability sports community.
She is currently serving as:
• President, Singapore National Paralympic Council
• President, Singapore Disability Sports Council
• Member, SportCares Advisory Board, Sport Singapore, Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth
• Member, Advisory Committee, Singapore Outward Bound School, National Youth Council
• Selection Panel, Totalisator (Tote) Board
Overseas Scholarship, Ministry of Finance
|
Mr Shee Tse Koon
(许志坤)
DBS Singapore Group Executive and
Country Head
(星展银行新加坡总监兼董事总经理)
|
Shee Tse Koon is Group Executive and Country
Head, DBS Singapore. Prior to this, he was
Managing Director and Head of Group Strategy and Planning in DBS.
Tse Koon has 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He started his career at Standard
Chartered and has held senior positions in a diverse
range of roles across various front and back office functions. He has worked in several countries in Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Prior to joining DBS, he was the CEO of Standard Chartered in Indonesia. Previous to that, he was
Head of Governance (Europe, Middle East, Africa &
Americas) and also Senior Executive Officer
(Standard Chartered, Dubai International Financial Centre), based in the United Arab Emirates; as well as Chief Information Officer and Head of
Technology and Operations for Standard Chartered in Singapore. He has also held the position of Regional Head of Trade, based in Singapore and also the role of the Executive Assistant to one of Standard Chartered's Group Executive Directors, based in the UK.
Tse Koon has also served as non-executive director on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank
Zimbabwe Limited and Standard Chartered Capital Saudi Arabia.
Tse Koon graduated from National University of Singapore with Bachelor Degree with Merit in Economics and Philosophy.
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.
Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank
" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year
" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World
" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking
" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia
" award by Global Finance for 13 consecutive years from 2009 to 2021.
DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.
With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com
.
About Singapore National Paralympic Council
Founded on 23 June 2008 as a charity organisation with no direct government funding, the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) is focused on supporting and empowering Singapore's para athletes and is responsible for fielding Singapore teams for the ASEAN Para Games, Asian Para Games, Asian Youth Para Games, Commonwealth Games, and Paralympic Games.
As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), SNPC is part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of people with disabilities and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society by educating and strengthening the values of the Paralympic Movement and Paralympic aspirations in Singapore.
In addition, SNPC works closely with its corporate partners and sponsors to run various engagements and initiatives that include hiring people with disabilities within their organisation.
Websites
SNPC: www.snpc.org.sg
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020