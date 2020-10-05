Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  DBS Group Holdings Ltd    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
DBS : Banks in Singapore team up to develop digital trade registry

10/05/2020 | 11:20pm EDT
People walk past a DBS branch in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group and Standard Chartered are leading a group of 12 other banks in Singapore to create a digital trade finance registry in a bid to mitigate the risk of trade fraud and boost transparency.

The move by commodity trade financiers in Singapore to create a central database to record trade transactions financed across banks comes after the industry lost billions of dollars due to a spate of defaults and cases of suspected trade fraud this year.

"A digital trade registry strengthens trade financing banks' ability to avoid duplicate financing, and facilitates more sustained credit flow in trade financing," Ho Hern Shin, an assistant managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement issued by DBS and Standard Chartered on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.03% 20.58 End-of-day quote.-20.48%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.34% 362.6 Delayed Quote.-49.10%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 427 M 10 612 M 10 612 M
Net income 2020 4 526 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 52 255 M 38 413 M 38 435 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 28 984
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,94 SGD
Last Close Price 20,58 SGD
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-20.48%37 944
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%298 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.33%240 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%209 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%164 412
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
