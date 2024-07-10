Singapore . 09 Jul 2024

Singapore, 09 Jul 2024 - DBS today reported that the value of digital payment tokens traded on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) in the first five months of this year has nearly tripled in Singapore dollar terms, compared to the same period in 2023. In addition, the number of active trading clients on DDEx grew 36%, while digital assets custodised with DBS surged over 80% in Singapore dollar terms.This outperformance was driven by a net inflow of deposits from new and existing clients seeking safe-haven bank-grade platforms to custodise and trade digital assets, and comes against the backdrop of an approximately 50% growth in the market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies in the market during the same period. DBS adopts the industry best practice of custodising its clients' digital assets within the bank using institutional-grade cold wallets, separate from the exchange.Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DDEx, said: "Professional investors are increasingly viewing digital assets as a legitimate part of their alternative portfolios. They require platforms that provide them complete safety of their assets, seamless access to an entire ecosystem of digital asset services, and the ability to manage digital asset and traditional portfolios side-by-side. Our strong growth underscores our clients' recognition that DBS offers these value propositions.""We remain committed to expanding the suite of products for professional investors entering this asset class. To that end, we are studying listing stablecoins on our exchange and studying how to enable clients to earn rewards through Ethereum staking. We also continue to evaluate suitable security token offering opportunities," Lim added.DDEx was launched in December 2020 to bridge a gap in the market for Institutional and Accredited Investors to tap into a fully integrated tokenisation, trading and custody ecosystem for digital assets. It is the world's first full-service digital asset exchange backed by a bank.DBS was recently selected by blockchain and tokenisation infrastructure platform Paxos as its primary banking partner for cash management and the custody of stablecoin reserves, marking the bank's latest initiative in fostering responsible innovation across the digital asset ecosystem.



[1] 1 January 2024 to 31 May 2024 (Source: Coinmarketcap)

[END]

