DBS Group Holdings Ltd reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was SGD 2,633 million compared to SGD 2,236 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was SGD 7,893 million compared to SGD 5,852 million a year ago.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 05, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
