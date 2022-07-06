DBS : Hong Kong appoints Carol Wu as Head of Private Banking, Greater China | 繁體

Hong Kong, 05 Jul 2022 - DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") is pleased to announce today the appointment of Carol Wu as Head of Private Banking, Greater China. Carol is responsible for managing and developing DBS' private banking business in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan, as well as leading the teams to deliver best-in-class wealth management services to clients, including wealth planning, investment, and strategic advisory.

Carol has been with DBS for 14 years and most recently held the position of CEO of Vickers Hong Kong and Head of Research - Hong Kong at DBS Bank Hong Kong. Under her stewardship, DBS ranked among the top 3 banks in the coverage of property, small- and mid-cap, and telecommunication services in the Asiamoney Broker Poll for six consecutive years (2015 - 2021). Carol received personal recognitions as the No. 1 Best Regional Real Estate Analyst for both Asia (ex-Japan) region and Hong Kong in the Asiamoney Broker Poll 2016.

Sebastian Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited said, "With Carol's credential, capabilities and leadership, she will further enhance the growth of our wealth management business and foster our "One-Bank" solution that aligns with customers' evolving investment needs to capture market opportunities."

