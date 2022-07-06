DBS : Hong Kong appoints Carol Wu as Head of Private Banking, Greater China | 繁體

Log in
DBS : Hong Kong appoints Carol Wu as Head of Private Banking, Greater China

07/06/2022
Hong Kong, 05 Jul 2022 - DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") is pleased to announce today the appointment of Carol Wu as Head of Private Banking, Greater China. Carol is responsible for managing and developing DBS' private banking business in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan, as well as leading the teams to deliver best-in-class wealth management services to clients, including wealth planning, investment, and strategic advisory.

Carol has been with DBS for 14 years and most recently held the position of CEO of Vickers Hong Kong and Head of Research - Hong Kong at DBS Bank Hong Kong. Under her stewardship, DBS ranked among the top 3 banks in the coverage of property, small- and mid-cap, and telecommunication services in the Asiamoney Broker Poll for six consecutive years (2015 - 2021). Carol received personal recognitions as the No. 1 Best Regional Real Estate Analyst for both Asia (ex-Japan) region and Hong Kong in the Asiamoney Broker Poll 2016.

Sebastian Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited said, "With Carol's credential, capabilities and leadership, she will further enhance the growth of our wealth management business and foster our "One-Bank" solution that aligns with customers' evolving investment needs to capture market opportunities."

[End]

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 13 consecutive years from 2009 to 2021.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.


With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
