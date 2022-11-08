DBS : Hong Kong introduces innovative financing solution to help SMEs transition to energy sustainability with support from CLP Power | 繁體

Hong Kong, 08 Nov 2022 - DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") and CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") are proud to announce the launch of industry-leading sustainable financing solutions that help companies, regardless of their scale, in pursuit of a greener path by providing solutions that help them transition to more sustainable business models.

With their joint commitment to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), DBS Hong Kong and CLP Power both recognise the need to make sustainable financing solutions more accessible to SMEs. Compared to larger corporate organisations, sustainable financing tends to be rarer among SMEs, who are often constrained by the lack of resources, time, expertise, and funds. This also applies to energy audits, which often require expertise and additional funding.

To help alleviate these challenges, DBS Hong Kong has partnered with CLP Power to offer flexible and innovative financing loan solutions to businesses. The solutions are pegged to CLP Power's energy-saving services, which include sustainability performance targets (SPTs). SPT performance is measured with reference to the assessment methodologies under CLP Power's present energy-saving funding schemes.

The financing solutions are the result of a collaboration between CLP Power and DBS Hong Kong and hinge on each company's unique expertise and capabilities. As a trusted utility company with a strong commitment to enhance customers' energy efficiency by offering energy management services such as energy audit, CLP Power has a long history of being a steadfast energy partner to customers. By combining CLP Power's comprehensive energy expertise with DBS' extensive experience in strategic green advisory and financing, the two companies are able to deliver comprehensive support and capital for clients, allowing them to invest in enhancing energy efficiency and expand their businesses sustainably.

To assist the seafood company Koon Tat Kai Limited ("Koon Tat Kai") in moving towards a more energy-saving business model, DBS Hong Kong offers banking support with preferential pricing upon the completion of an energy audit with CLP Power. CLP Power plays a crucial role in providing extensive guidance on energy consumption and best practices for Koon Tat Kai to maximise energy efficiency.

Ms Jolynn Wong, Head of Business Banking, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, stated, "This marks DBS Hong Kong's first SME banking package that comes with a pricing discount upon the completion of energy audit with CLP Power. We are thrilled to play a strategic role in assisting our client in their business, which not only supports the energy transformation of Koon Tat Kai, but also illustrates our capacity to tailor sustainable banking solutions to different transitional and business needs and drive sustainable business practices across the board."

Ms Lena Low, Senior Director, Customer Success & Experience of CLP Power commented, "As a trusted energy partner for business customers, CLP Power has introduced different energy management solutions such as energy audit service and offers different subsidy schemes to assist our customers to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. We are excited that these initiatives are being recognised to support the assessment of the sustainability performance for customers which we believe will further motivate our customers to save energy and help Hong Kong achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."

(From left) Ms Lena Low, Senior Director - Customer Success and Experience of CLP Power and Ms Jolynn Wong, Head of Business Banking, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited.

