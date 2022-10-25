Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-10-24 pm EDT
32.88 SGD   +1.51%
12:33aDbs : More than six in 10 SMEs in Singapore find it challenging to transition to more sustainable models while balancing business growth
PU
10/20Dbs : Xinyi Energy Signs First HK$800 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan with DBS Hong Kong | 繁體
PU
10/19Dbs : Foundation & Face The Future launch inaugural Crackerjack Convention to empower digitally savvy Generation Z to hone interpersonal skills
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DBS: More than six in 10 SMEs in Singapore find it challenging to transition to more sustainable models while balancing business growth

10/25/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Singapore, 25 Oct 2022 - While the unrelenting cry for businesses to adopt more sustainable practices continues to ring out, SMEs in Singapore have revealed that their top challenge transitioning to more sustainable business models is balancing ESG goals with growth targets for their business (63%). This was followed by cost pressures when deploying ESG investments (61%) and a lack of access to technical know-how and ESG specialists (60%).

An inaugural survey of 800 SMEs across six markets[1] in Asia conducted by DBS and Bloomberg Media Studios in August, found that SMEs in Singapore led their regional counterparts with more than eight in 10 of them rating ESG a high priority for their business. They also reflected that climate change leading to a depletion in natural resources (85%) was the top issue they wanted to address in the coming year. This was followed by waste reduction (63%) and employee health and safety / work-life balance (56%).

Joyce Tee, Group Head, SME Banking, DBS said that through the hundreds of interviews done with Bloomberg, one thing was clear: SMEs acknowledge the need for more sustainable business models but are struggling to put their transition plans in place. This is because the post-pandemic economic environment has meant that business growth and survival is top of mind.

SMEs trying to transition to more sustainable business models are also finding that there is a lack of standardised measurement in reporting standards (75%), lack of technical know-how in the market on how to implement ESG frameworks and solutions (70%) as well as lack of funding (48%).

Tee added, "Unclear reporting and emissions measurement requirements often hinder SMEs' ESG journeys. The lack of homogenous frameworks and standardised guidelines leads to wide discrepancies within and across industries, and markets, when measuring success and performance.

"We understand that SMEs face many challenges especially when transitioning to more sustainable business models. It is imperative that SMEs successfully make the transition. At DBS, we stand ready to support SMEs in their decarbonisation efforts through financing and advisory services by helping them to plug into the right ecosystems across Asia."

SMEs in Singapore are ready to transition as close to eight in 10 acknowledged that more sustainable business models benchmarked against international standards would increase their competitive edge by enabling them to attract more business from larger companies.

To help and partner customers on their net zero journeys, all Relationship Managers (RMs) at DBS' Institutional Banking Business Group, including SME Relationship Managers are being trained to engage customers on their sustainability transition journeys. RMs are upskilled to integrate climate metrics into their customers' portfolios and pave the way for future integration into credit assessment models. In addition, they are also being trained to:

  1. Identify financing opportunities to partner their clients on their net zero journeys;
  2. Shift customers' portfolios to align with climate goals; and
  3. Identify risk management principles when advising customers on their transition journeys.

In September this year, DBS laid the foundations of how it would strategically direct its financing towards lower-carbon activities. It was the first bank in Southeast Asia to announce a landmark set of decarbonisation commitments, with interim targets set for 2030. The commitments represent one of the most comprehensive sets of decarbonisation targets in the global banking industry and reinforce DBS' commitment to net zero financed emissions by 2050.

[1] Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mainland China, Taiwan

About DBS
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank " by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank< /a>" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking " by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asi a" award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

Disclaimer

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 04:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
12:33aDbs : More than six in 10 SMEs in Singapore find it challenging to transition to more sust..
PU
10/20Dbs : Xinyi Energy Signs First HK$800 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan with DBS Hong Kon..
PU
10/19Dbs : Foundation & Face The Future launch inaugural Crackerjack Convention to empower digi..
PU
10/18Dbs : launches AI-driven working capital solution to meet unmet working capital needs amon..
PU
10/13DBS Bank Files for Singapore Listing of Nearly $728 Million Euro Bonds
MT
10/12Singapore's OCBC scouting for Indonesian acquisitions - CEO
RE
10/12Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
RE
10/11DBS Bank Files for Singapore Listing of $64 Million Hong Kong Currency Bonds
MT
10/10Dbs : launches structured apprenticeship programme for polytechnic students to boost pipel..
PU
10/10Crypto giant Coinbase gets Singapore licence
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 292 M 11 458 M 11 458 M
Net income 2022 7 687 M 5 406 M 5 406 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 83 359 M 58 628 M 58 628 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 33 475
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 32,39 SGD
Average target price 39,06 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Group Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, MD & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-0.83%58 622
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776