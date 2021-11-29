DBS : OpenRice partners with DBS Hong Kong enabling DBS cardholders to offset bills with DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar via InstaRedeem and enjoy multiple offers up to 50% off | 繁體

Hong Kong, 29 Nov 2021 - As the largest one-stop dining platform in Hong Kong, OpenRice strives to deliver customers with seamless dining experience through innovative technologies and multiple offers. The recently launched "Reward Double-up" feature enables multiple instant offers and rewards in one single payment, making smart dining spending easier than before. OpenRice and DBS Bank (Hong Kong) ("DBS Hong Kong") today announced a partnership to integrate and open Application Programming Interface (API), enabling DBS cardholders to enjoy DBS InstaRedeem using their DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar on OpenRice APP or website upon payment, while enjoying multiple offers up to 50% off.

Offset Spending with DBS InstaRedeem via API Integration on OpenRice Platform

OpenRice's "Reward Double-Up" feature is applicable for all services on OpenRice platform, including dine-in payment, vouchers, booking, pre-paid menu and takeaways. When users pay for different dining services on OpenRice platform, they can check, select and redeem multiple offers including restaurant discounts, cash vouchers, revisit offers, promo codes, payment subsidies, loyalty points and miles all in one go.

To further enhance the "Reward Double-Up" feature, OpenRice is pleased to partner with DBS Hong Kong on API integration. Upon checkout on OpenRice App or website for takeaway order, pre-paid menu, booking or dine-in payment using OpenRice Pay, DBS cardholders will be directed to DBS InstaRedeem service and deduct the spending amount with their DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar next. The entire payment transaction can be made within the OpenRice platform, such API-driven service enables seamless customers' experience.

Enhancing customers' banking experience by expanding API ecosystem

DBS Hong Kong aims to make banking intelligent, intuitive and invisible for customers. Through the use of API technology on information sharing, this partnership will further develop the digital ecosystem built by the Bank. This is the first time for DBS Hong Kong to expand DBS InstaRedeem to a dining platform via API integration, the Bank aims to provide DBS cardholders an intuitive banking experience combined with the best-in-class digital solutions and dining offers. By enabling the function of instant payment with DBS InstaRedeem for online dining consumption, DBS creates effortless banking tailored to customers' needs, bringing 'Live more, Bank less' to life.

Joe Yau, CEO and acting CTO of OpenRice Limited, said "OpenRice is dedicated to digital innovation, maximising the value we bring to our users and restaurant partners. The cross-platform partnership creates mutually beneficial collaboration between OpenRice and DBS Hong Kong, enabling DBS foodies to deduct their dining bills using their DBS$ or COMPASS Dollars with even better conversion rates. At the same time, restaurant partners can also benefit from the potential business opportunity strived from credit card loyalty points.

Emily Ip, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, DBS Hong Kong, said, "DBS Hong Kong is delighted to collaborate with like-minded and innovative partners and launch Open API partnership. We will actively expand cooperation with more API partners, at the same time providing our credit card customers with a better payment experience and greater rewards through our smart digital banking services."

Emily Ip, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, DBS Hong Kong (Left) and Joe Yau, CEO and acting CTO of OpenRice Limited (Right)

OpenRice x DBS Hong Kong's Multiple Offers

Bringing in better dining experience, OpenRice and DBS Hong Kong present multiple special offers!

Special Offer 1: Enjoy DBS InstaRedeem with offers up to 50% off

From now until 31 January 2022, customers can enjoy DBS InstaRedeem up to 50% off upon settling the bill with DBS credit cards on OpenRice App or website.

* Please update OpenRice App version to 5.18.0 or above

Offer Details:

First Transaction Subsequent Transactions Spending offers: Spend HK$100 on OpenRice platform and pay with DBS Credit Cards to get HK$50 off. * Do not need to offset with DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar DBS$1 or $1 COMPASS Dollar = HK$2 *Enjoy 50% off via double up conversion rate of DBS$/ COMPASS Dollar to HK$. For more details, please visit: https://www.openrice.com/dbs2021

Terms and Conditions apply

How to register DBS "InstaRedeem" function on OpenRice?

How to offset my spending by DBS "InstaRedeem" on OpenRice?





Special Offer 2: Exclusive Flash Deal - 3 popular dining spots vouchers with discount up to 30% off

From 6 December onwards, OpenRice and DBS Hong Kong offer "Flash Deal on Voucher" for 3 consecutive weeks. Not only DBS cardholders can enjoy 30% off upon the purchase of vouchers from 3 popular dining spots, they can also offset their spending with Special Offer 1 to earn double rewards!

Dec 6 - Dec 12 Häagen-Dazs™ takeaway Mini Happy Forever eVoucher Dec 13 - Dec 19 TenRen's Tea Cash Voucher Dec 20 - Dec 26 Pizza Express Cash Voucher

* Limited quota on first-come-first-served basis.

[End]



About OpenRice

Established in 1999, OpenRice is currently the most popular food dining platform in Hong Kong, providing the most comprehensive and updated restaurant information, F&B content and dining services. In recent years, OpenRice is dedicated to digital innovation, expanding from a food review portal and restaurant search engine to an all-encompassing O2O FoodTech services platform. Serving the dining needs of Hong Kong people, the platform connects over 4.3 million registered users and 26,000 restaurants through a one-stop merchant network system with 12 business solutions, including OpenRice Pay dine-in payment, table booking and advanced payment, vouchers, TakeAway, Restaurant Management System (RMS), Recruitment, POS, Remote Queuing, Scan to Order, Market Insights, and Memberships.

OpenRice's online payment system plays a crucial role in the dining eco-system as it supports restaurant offers and payment subsidies across multiple solutions. The newly launched OpenRice Pay has further expanded the payment function from online to offline; it seamlessly continues the dining journey from online table booking to dine-in payment with offers and loyalty rewards, breaking the limitations of traditional card machines. This makes OpenRice Pay more than just payment, but an innovative O2O dining solution.

Based in Hong Kong, OpenRice has also actively expanded into other Asian markets, including Japan, Thailand and Greater China. Table booking service has been extended to Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.