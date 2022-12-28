DBS : announces Institutional Banking appointment changes

Singapore, 29 Dec 2022 - In line with grooming talent from within, DBS today announced key leadership changes in its institutional banking franchise.

Joyce Tee, currently Group Head of SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Banking, will be Head of Institutional Banking Group for DBS China with effect from 1 January 2023. In her new role, she will report jointly to Tan Su Shan, Group Head of Institutional Banking and Ginger Cheng, Country Head of DBS China.

As Head of Institutional Banking Group for DBS China, Tee will oversee the overall institutional banking business in China, building on its solid foundation to capture business flows including opportunities from the Greater Bay Area and ride the next wave of growth.

Tee has held several senior roles in DBS' institutional banking business since October 2004. As Group Head of SME banking, she grew the bank's SME franchise into a significant contributor of the institutional banking business, leading the regional franchise to record profitability. Tee, together with her leadership teams in the region, has led the transformation of the business through implementation of digital capabilities in onboarding, growing deposits, lending and risk management. Under her leadership, DBS was awarded 'World's Best Bank for SMEs' by Euromoney in 2018 and 2022. She was also recognised by The Asset as the Banker of the Year (Regional) in 2018 and was named as an Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) Fellow in 2019.

Koh Kar Siong, currently Head of Mid Cap, SME Banking, will succeed Tee as Group Head of SME Banking, reporting directly to Tan with effect from 1 January 2023.

In his new role, Koh will oversee the bank's SME banking businesses across the region. He will focus on deepening client relationships, driving innovation and end-to-end customer journeys to support client acquisition and transaction activities as well as continue to extend support to SMEs in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. He will also be responsible for the strategic operations of Mid Cap corporates and SME businesses across DBS' six core markets[1], while strengthening the business model and structure to steer the franchise for future growth.

Koh was previously Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking & Wealth Management, DBS China, from 2015 to 2019. He returned to Singapore to join DBS' institutional banking business in mid-2019, where he guided the Singapore teams through the Covid-19 period and executed the Mid Cap strategy for Singapore.

Since joining DBS in 2003, Koh has also held the role of Head of POSB. In addition, he led the implementation of DBS' Wealth Continuum Strategy for both Treasures and Treasures Private Client across the region.

Tan Su Shan, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS, said, "These appointments are testament to DBS' commitment to constantly deepen our core competencies and bench strength as well as bolster our leadership capabilities. I'm delighted that as the World's Best Bank and Employer of Choice, we are also able to offer our employees exciting and diverse career opportunities outside of Singapore. With their deep experience and extensive industry knowledge, I am confident that Joyce and Kar Siong will take our institutional banking business franchise to the next level."

[1] Singapore, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan

