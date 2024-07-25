Singapore . 24 Jul 2024

Singapore, 24 Jul 2024 - DBS/POSB customers can now invest in the new, exclusive(the 'Fund'), a globally-diversified, high-quality bond portfolio made up of more than 50 high-conviction investment grade corporate bonds and low-risk government bonds. Managed by BlackRock, investors stand to benefit from stable, liquid, and resilient income pay-outs, which will allow them to achieve their financial goals with a greater peace of mind when held to maturity.With no allocation to the riskier high yield sector, emerging markets or securitised assets, the Fund is designed potentially to offer higher total returns than cashor money market funds over a three-year period. More importantly, it allows clients, including retail investors, to invest in a globally-diversified basket of high-quality bonds affordably with a minimum SGD/ USD 1,000 lump sum investment.By focusing on bonds that mature in 2027, the Fund seeks to provide steady, regular payouts while maintaining a high-quality portfolio that is also able to mitigate reinvestment risk. It presents an attractive alternative for clients who are currently staying in cash or money market funds, given that cash yields typically drop when the yield curve normalises, and when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) starts to cut interest ratesHou Wey Fook, Chief Investment Officer, DBS Bank said: "Investors should be mindful to not take on systematic risks that are specific to individual industries or firm. This principle also extends to bond investments, which present attractive opportunities for investors today. Over the years, I've seen multiple clients, including some ultra-high net worth clients, unknowingly buy and hold single bonds in their portfolios. It is wise to invest into bond funds, like our new, instead because they offer similar returns to single line bonds, but without investors having to take on unnecessary concentration risk in the case of a default. It ultimately gives our customers more security and peace of mind as an investment component of a well-diversified financial plan."The Fund represents the latest example of DBS Bank leveraging Singapore's Variable Capital Company (VCC)structure to issue and manage new and innovative fund offerings to clients, following last year's launch of the. The flexibility and considered advantages of the VCC structure has allowed the bank to rapidly develop and offer a diverse range of investment solutions to clients in response to highly time-sensitive market demands.The Fund leverages BlackRock's extensive expertise in credit research, credit selection, portfolio construction, and portfolio management, with underlying bonds handpicked through a rigorous credit selection process.Dennis Quah, Head of Singapore Wealth at BlackRock, said: "Amid the fast-changing investment landscape with potential rate cuts, investors are looking to have a high-quality and diversified portfolio while enjoying a higher income. The tailored portfolio underscores BlackRock global investment team's capability in robust credit selection and prudent investment management. We are delighted to collaborate with DBS and will continue to help investors in Singapore access investment opportunities in the global bond market to achieve their financial goals."The Fund's Initial Offer Period spans 15 July 2024 to 12 August 2024, with an option to extend for two weeks until 26 August 2024. Investors pay an annual management fee of up to 0.6% p.a. to access a professionally managed bond portfolio that is optimised to maximise returns with a minimum SGD/ USD 1,000 lump sum investment. To find out more and invest in the DBS CIO Target Maturity Fund 2027,or see attached for the prospectus and product highlight sheet.

World's Best Bank

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.