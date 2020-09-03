Log in
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
DBS sees robust growth in private banking business, led by family offices

09/03/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a DBS branch in Singapore

DBS Group's private banking unit has seen its business activity rebound to pre-COVID levels and aims to grow assets under management by 7-8% next year as it seeks a bigger share of the world's-fastest growth wealth market, a top executive said.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender is benefitting from a growing trend of global family offices setting up shop in Singapore, keen to tap into investment opportunities in Asia and attracted by incentives offered by the city-state, said Joseph Poon, head of DBS Private Bank.

He said large family offices from Europe and the United States were increasingly looking to diversify to Asia - the world's fastest growing wealth market.

"They pretty much see Singapore as a lighthouse to the region," said Poon, who joined DBS from UBS in 2016 and has also worked at Julius Baer and JPMorgan Private Bank in his over two decades banking experience.

Singapore-based DBS, one of the biggest wealth managers in Asia excluding China, with wealth assets under management of $184 billion as of the end of June, has a booking centre in Hong Kong but Poon said the private bank had not seen "any discernible movement" in money flows over the past year.

Poon said net new money at the private bank has risen by over 170% in the first half, driven by flows from Southeast Asia, Greater China, Europe and some from the United States.

"Many, many clients who opened accounts with us in the past, have funded their accounts with much more money than we expected," he said.

Poon said clients had shown interest in investing in technology companies and dividend plays such as real estate investment trusts.

DBS is seeing strong growth in Thailand, where most of the wealth is held in family-owned businesses, which are now expanding overseas. Through a partnership, DBS Private Bank offers offshore wealth management products to Thai customers.

"We aim to double the assets under management that we have from Thai clients over the next three years," said Poon.

Buoyed by the Thai success, DBS is keen to grow its footprint in the Philippines in the medium-term, beyond its representative office.

"We are kicking the tyres like we did in Thailand 2-3 years ago. We are about 1-2 years away from doing something if we get the right conversations going," he said, adding options included an onshore presence or partnerships.

($1 = 1.3642 Singapore dollars)

By Anshuman Daga

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.53% 20.76 End-of-day quote.-19.78%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.31% 101.33 Delayed Quote.-28.16%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -1.18% 42.01 Delayed Quote.-14.86%
UBS GROUP AG -0.44% 11.2 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 427 M 10 577 M 10 577 M
Net income 2020 4 524 M 3 316 M 3 316 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 52 712 M 38 600 M 38 645 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 28 984
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-19.78%38 872
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.16%309 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.83%241 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.12%225 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.06%175 549
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%134 286
