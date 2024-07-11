Singapore . 11 Jul 2024

Singapore, 11 Jul 2024 - DBS today announced a multi-year partnership with Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian (Max) Maeder, two-time and current world champion, and Asian Games gold medallist, to galvanise youth to believe in themselves and pursue their aspirations, even if it means taking the path less travelled.The four-and-a-half-year collaboration was announced ahead of Maeder's debut in the Paris Olympic Games. Anchored in the shared values that DBS and Maeder uphold, the partnership underscores DBS' commitment to working with its stakeholders to spark change and make a positive impact. Just like DBS, Maeder is guided by a strong sense of purpose, passion for excellence in his sport, and desire to contribute to society.In a, they discussed the parallels between the bank and Maeder, and how being empowered to overcome doubt and aim high enabled the organisation and kitefoiler to perform at the highest level.DBS' decade-long structural transformation has enabled it to be recognised over the years as among the world's best banks. Likewise, Maeder, at 16, won his maiden World Sailing Championships title in 2023 to become the youngest winner of a world championship in any Olympic sailing class. He successfully retained his crown in May this year. Maeder also won the 2023 Asian Games gold medal.Piyush said: "I'm very impressed by how young Max is driven by an unwavering sense of purpose and by how much he has achieved on the world stage. It gives us great pride in joining him on his journey ahead, both in and out of the water. His drive to do better, combined with hard work and determination, resonates with all of us at DBS, young and old alike. These qualities attest to how we can achieve more when we lean into our spark within, believe in it and trust it."Said Maeder: "When I had chat with Piyush, he wanted to hear about my journey as an athlete. He made me see how my humble efforts in my sport relate to the bank's culture. I learnt that in navigating through the wind and waves, being mentally prepared for uncertain and changing conditions, coupled with the joy I feel while kitefoiling, will also prepare me well to lead a team in the corporate world."He added: "There was a spring in my step when I left as I now realise there is indeed a bigger purpose in what I am doing - a chance to touch the lives of young people, to share my journey and inspire them to trust their spark and fulfil their aspirations. I am energised about the relationship with DBS, grateful and excited about the opportunity!"As a homegrown company, DBS/POSB has been supporting Singapore's athletes, and celebrating their indomitable spirit and well-earned successes.In addition to DBS' multi-year partnership with Maeder, POSB recently inked a one-year partnership with Singapore's track-and-field athletes, Ang Chen Xiang and Marc Brian Louis. Both athletes embody the spirit of determination, resilience and never giving up. POSB's support for the athletes underscores its commitment to uplifting the community and empowering every Singaporean to pursue their dreams.Since 2021, DBS has been supporting the Singapore National Paralympic Council's Athletes Achievement Awards (AAA) with the provision of cash awards for medals won by Singaporean athletes at major para games. The bank matches the amount committed by primary sponsor Tote Board. DBS Bank's support for the AAA will span two Paralympic Games cycles including the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games. The bank previously collaborated with Singapore's Olympic Gold medallist Joseph Schooling.DBS thanks the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Defence for their commitment to supporting and nurturing sporting excellence in Singapore.DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "" by Global Finance, "" by Euromoney and "" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "" by Euromoney and the world's "" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "" award by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years from 2009 to 2023.DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting businesses for impact: enterprises with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping underserved communities with future-ready skills and helping them to build food resilience.With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit