SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Singapore's debt financing firm Clifford Capital Holdings, backed by the country's state investor Temasek Holdings, has named P. Murlidhar Maiya as its group chief executive officer and executive director, it said in a statement.

Maiya is joining from JP Morgan where he spent more than 25 years, most recently in the role of the U.S bank's head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong, Clifford Capital said.

Maiya will succeed Clive Kerner at Clifford Capital at the end of the third quarter, the statement said, adding Kerner will remain with Clifford Capital in a senior advisory capacity until his retirement at the end of the year.

Founded in 2012, Clifford Capital also counts Singapore's lender DBS and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp among its shareholders, its website shows. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Barbara Lewis)