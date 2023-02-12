Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  News
  Summary
    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  08:47:21 2023-02-12 pm EST
35.72 SGD   -0.86%
05:58pSingapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 68%
RE
02/10Dbs : Bank premiers the third season of SPARKS, its award-winning web series
PU
02/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Lower
DJ
Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 68%

02/12/2023 | 05:58pm EST
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - DBS Group reported a 68% rise in quarterly profit on Monday as rising interest rates boosted its net interest margins, but Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets said that interest rate increases would moderate in 2023.

DBS, the first Singapore bank to report this season, said October-December net profit rose to S$2.34 billion ($1.76 billion) compared with an average estimate of S$2.16 billion from three analysts, according to Refinitiv data, and S$1.39 billion) in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3297 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.80% 35.72 Delayed Quote.6.22%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5852.33 Real-time Quote.5.87%
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
05:58pSingapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 68%
RE
02/10Dbs : Bank premiers the third season of SPARKS, its award-winning web series
PU
02/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Lower
DJ
02/09Decline in Asia FX, weak risk may pull rupee lower at open
RE
02/09Outlook grows cloudy for Singapore banks despite decade-high profit margins
RE
02/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors to Parse Fed Officials' Hawkish Comments
DJ
02/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower as Fed Comme..
DJ
02/08Rupee likely to fall on hawkish Fed comments, higher oil prices
RE
02/07Dbs : Bank premiers the third season of SPARKS, its award-winning web series
PU
02/06Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of Powell's S..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 16 633 M 12 506 M 12 506 M
Net income 2022 7 942 M 5 971 M 5 971 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 92 728 M 69 717 M 69 717 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 33 475
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,03 SGD
Average target price 39,85 SGD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Group Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, MD & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD6.22%69 717
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.71%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428