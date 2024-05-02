SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group, Singapore's biggest bank, posted on Thursday a 15% rise in net profit in the first quarter to a record high of S$2.96 billion ($2.18 billion) from a year earlier, driven by strong total income growth. ($1 = 1.3600 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Chris Reese)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.9 SGD
|+0.35%
|+2.44%
|+14.91%
|May. 01
|DBS Cleared to Resume 'Non-Essential' Activities
|MT
|Apr. 30
|Singapore Authorities Lift DBS's Six-Month Technology Timeout
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+14.91%
|72.8B
|+12.79%
|551B
|+9.71%
|291B
|+10.73%
|249B
|+20.93%
|208B
|+18.46%
|171B
|+9.68%
|166B
|+9.76%
|162B
|-11.07%
|138B
|-0.02%
|137B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- D05 Stock
- News DBS Group Holdings Ltd
- Singapore bank DBS' first-quarter net profit rises 15% on year to record high