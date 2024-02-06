SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - DBS Group, Singapore's biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a 2% rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier on the back of a 9% increase in total income, according to a statement from the lender. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Chris Reese)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.65 SGD
|-0.63%
|-0.75%
|-5.27%
|12:33am
|DBS 4Q Profit Rose on Higher Fees, Announces Bonus Shares
|DJ
|Feb. 06
|Singapore bank DBS' fourth-quarter net profit rises 2% on-year
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,539 PTS
|-0.68%
|+0.39%
|-
|31.65 SGD
|-0.63%
|-0.75%
|60 934 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.27%
|60 934 M $
|+2.94%
|502 B $
|-1.87%
|260 B $
|+2.62%
|241 B $
|-1.89%
|175 B $
|+1.34%
|161 B $
|+2.37%
|151 B $
|-0.55%
|146 B $
|-2.44%
|136 B $
|-15.51%
|132 B $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock DBS Group Holdings Ltd - Singapore S.E.
- News DBS Group Holdings Ltd
- Singapore bank DBS' fourth-quarter net profit rises 2% on-year