    D05   SG1L01001701

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(D05)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore bank DBS posts 37% rise in fourth-quarter profit

02/13/2022 | 05:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group reported a 37% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, supported by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank but the result was shy of market estimates. October-December net profit rose to S$1.389 billion ($1.03 billion), which compares with an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.09% 37.25 Delayed Quote.14.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 6602.041 Real-time Quote.5.39%
All news about DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
05:53pSingapore bank DBS posts 37% rise in fourth-quarter profit
05:52pDBS : full-year 2021 net profit rises 44% to record SGD 6.80 billion
02/11DBS : commits additional SGD 100 million to deepen ability to create impact beyond banking
02/11Arvind Fashions Names New CFO
02/09DBS : Bank India partners with Stellapps to create greater access to digitisation for dair..
02/08Malaysia economy likely returned to growth in Q4, Omicron a threat- Reuters poll
02/08MAS Slaps Additional Capital Requirement of $692 Million on DBS Bank Over Digital Banki..
02/07Singapore Central Bank Directs DBS to Put Aside Extra Capital of S$930 Million
02/07Singapore cenbank imposes additional capital requirement on DBS
02/07DBS : rsquo; response to MAS' actions on digital disruption
Analyst Recommendations on DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Financials
Sales 2021 14 542 M 10 823 M 10 823 M
Net income 2021 6 867 M 5 111 M 5 111 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 95 671 M 71 199 M 71 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 32 341
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 37,25 SGD
Average target price 38,19 SGD
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
Managers and Directors
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Chee Kin Lam MD, Head-Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD14.05%71 199
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.07%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570