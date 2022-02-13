Singapore bank DBS posts 37% rise in fourth-quarter profit
02/13/2022 | 05:53pm EST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group reported a 37% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, supported by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank but the result was shy of market estimates. October-December net profit rose to S$1.389 billion ($1.03 billion), which compares with an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Diane Craft)